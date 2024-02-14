For a while now, Minecraft players have known about poison-shooting skeletons found exclusively in upcoming trial chambers. On February 14, Mojang finally announced a new variant of this mob called Bogged, which launches poison arrows at its targets. This new entity is available for testing in Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w07a and is a highlight of it.

Bogged is a fresh mob coming to the 1.21 update later in 2024. As of now, players can download snapshot 24w07a and experience the new skeleton as part of its Experimental features. Other than Bogged, this pre-release also fixes an issue with Hopper, along with lots of other bugs. Let's take a look at all the new features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w07a.

Minecraft snapshot 24w07a patch notes: All you need to know

A close-up image of Bogged in trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Experimental features

Bogged

A new mob has been announced for the Minecraft 1.21 update:

A new variant of Skeletons that shoot poisonous arrows

They're faster to take down with 16 health instead of 20 health

They attack at a slower interval of 3.5 seconds instead of two seconds

Has a chance to drop Arrows of Poison when killed by players

These mossy and mushroom-covered Skeletons spawn naturally in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps.

Can also be found spawning from Trial Spawners in some Trial Chambers.

Changes

Hoppers can once again pick up items from beehives and beenests, but other full blocks still block them

Technical changes

The Data Pack version is now 32

Data Pack Version 32

Added #minecraft:does_not_block_hoppers for blocks that will never disable a Hopper when placed above one

Added gameplay/panda_sneeze loot table for drops when Pandas sneeze

Fixed bugs in snapshot 24w07a

Wind charges can't go through nonsolid blocks

/place jigsaw still caps max depth at 7

Panda slimeball drop is hardcoded

When the projectiles are reflected from the breeze, the projectiles will deflect in the opposite direction in Bedrock, but in Java they will always deflect downward

"Japanese" is misspelled as "Japanse" in options.japaneseGlyphVariants.tooltip

Breeze can be damaged by wind charge

Breezes are not affected by the looting enchantment

Hopper minecarts with a full block above them no longer search for item entities to pick up

Tick Freeze randomizes the next AI tick type

Tick freeze lets chunk tickets expire

Blocks that typically negate fall damage fail to do so from falls after using wind charges

Wind charge bounces cause fall damage after exiting water

Wind Charges negate all fall damage that does not occur below the hit point, regardless of whether the fall was caused by the charge or not

Fall damage is conserved between game modes with Wind Charge

Pre-1.9 chunks get regenerated seemingly randomly when upgrading

Wind charges shot from breezes no longer explode and instead are deleted upon hitting breezes after being deflected

Hoppers can't pull honey bottles from bee hives or bee nests

Mojang is finally unveiling new features for the upcoming 1.21 update. Recently, it unveiled wind charges, a drop reward for defeating breeze mobs found in trial chambers.

After that, the studio unveiled another brand new 1.21 update mob. With all these new features, fans can expect Minecraft 1.21 to be an exciting experience.