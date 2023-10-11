Get ready for the upcoming 1.21 update for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

October has always been an exciting month for the Minecraft community. With events like Mob Vote and Minecraft Live, loads of intriguing content awaits the player base in the coming days. The previous 1.20 update comprised astounding content types that have set a new benchmark for the upcoming 1.21 version.

With three incredible mobs introduced in the Mob Vote 2023, the sights are fixed on the Live event.

There are also numerous other notions and rumors regarding the 1.21 update. Let us delve deeper into all of them.

Everything we know about Minecraft 1.21 update

To understand the lead-up to the 1.21 update, it is essential to discuss the history of the recent updates featured in Minecraft. The 1.17 update was primed to bring a massive Caves and Cliffs overhaul in the game.

However, the entire update wasn’t complete, so it had to be split into two parts: part one was released in 1.17, and part two was released in 1.18. These parts were released on June 8, 2021, and November 30, 2021, respectively.

The next update was the 1.19 Wild Update, which was released on June 7, 2022, and the 1.20 Trails and Tales update was featured on June 7, 2023. Going by this trend, one can deduce that all significant updates are being pushed during the month of June.

Hence, one can expect the 1.21 update to be featured around June 2024.

Vote for your favorite mob to be featured in the newest update (Image via Minecraf.net)

The Mob Vote 2023 has been declared to have three mobs: the crab, the armadillo, and the penguin. While the community demands all three mobs to be added, one of these is expected to be featured in the 1.21 update. In the previous updates, the sniffer and the camel were added.

One of the lead artists for Minecraft, Jasper Boerstra, asking the community about building blocks (Image via X via @JapserBoerstra)

The previous updates also showed specific similar trends. For example, each update added a different kind of wood and featured their own music discs and certain new building blocks.

In addition to the Mob Vote candidates, Mojang added a new mob to the game. Therefore, a similar trend can be expected for the 1.21 update.

The Minecraft community has been expecting a major End-dimension update since it is something that has been neglected for a long time. Many speculate that the 1.21 update will revamp the emptiness of this dimension since previous updates were focused on the Overworld and the Nether Realm. However, the upcoming Live event will address all the speculation and rumors.

The Mob Vote 2023 will commence on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1 pm EDT. The voting will remain active for 48 hours and 15 minutes. You can vote using the official Minecraft page, the Launcher, or by joining the server created in the Bedrock Edition.

The Live event will commence on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 1:15 pm EDT. The event will declare the Mob Vote winner and also reveal all the content that one can expect in the 1.21 update. It will be live-streamed on the official Minecraft YouTube channel and can also be accessed via the Launcher.