Minecraft bogged skeleton mob: Location, drops, attacks, and more 

Minecraft mobs play an indispensable role in enhancing the game's interactivity. Each annual update brings forth many additions and alterations that promise to impact various gameplay aspects, as well as the introduction of new mobs, which is highly anticipated by the community.

Minecraft's 1.21 update stands out with the addition of the bogged, an intriguing counterpart to the familiar skeleton mob. This article explores the bogged skeleton mob, covering its origins, hostile nature, drops, and farming benefits.

Minecraft bogged skeleton mob: Everything you need to know

Two bogged skeletons in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bogged is a new addition to the skeleton family, which previously consisted of only three mobs: skeleton, wither skeleton, and stray.

Behavior, attack damage, and health

In terms of behavior, the bogged is a hostile entity with slightly less health than a regular skeleton but deals similar damage.

Specifically, the bogged has eight hearts of health, which is two less than a regular skeleton. Its ranged attacks deal 1.5 hearts of damage per hit, identical to the regular skeletons. Attacked players will also experience a poison effect from its ranged attacks, potentially causing more overall damage.

As an undead mob, it burns in sunlight just like regular skeletons. Here are some other properties of undead Minecraft mobs:

Ignored by Wither.

Threat to armadillos.

Affected by Smite enchantment.

Cannot swim but also does not drown.

Regeneration and Poison status effects do not affect it.

Sustains damage from Instant Health status effect.

Healed by Instant Damage status effect.

Spawning

Bogged spawn locations (Image via Mojang Studios)

Just like the stray and skeleton, the bogged is an Overworld mob, and its spawn locations are the swamp and mangrove swamp biomes.

The swamps, with dense trees, provide the perfect environment for the bogged to hide from the sun and emerge once night falls. The mob's design, featuring moss and mushrooms, fits the biome perfectly and can often surprise players with its presence in the woods at night.

Another location players may find a bogged is the trial chambers, where trial spawners can summon bogged skeletons as their ranged attacking mob of choice.

Drops

Bogged drops (Image via Mojang Studios)

Primarily, players challenge mobs in Minecraft for the valuable items they might drop. Upon its demise, a bogged can drop the following items: 0-2 bones, 0-2 arrows, or 0-3 arrows of poison.

The probability of bones and arrows being dropped is 100%, while the chances for the arrows of poison are 50%, but this can increase to 93.75% if the player uses a weapon with Looting III. The number of items dropped can also go up to four per mob with Looting III. Additionally, it can be sheared to get two mushrooms.

A bogged spawned with an enchanted bow also has an 8.5% chance of dropping it when killed using a weapon. Looting enchanted weapons can increase the chance by 1% for each level of Looting.