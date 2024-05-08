Interesting facts about the bogged in Minecraft

Minecraft has a ton of interesting hostile mobs that are ready to attack the player at every possible opportunity. While they are dangerous, these mobs are necessary to make the game challenging and more fun. One of these hostile mobs is the bogged, a variant of the skeleton but with some more special abilities other than just shooting arrows and being extremely annoying.

The bogged is a recent addition to the game. It was added in a preview update and will be added with the final release of Minecraft 1.21 update. This is not the only hostile mob that is coming to the game. The Breeze is also going to accompany the bogged, making the trial chambers in the game more challenging.

So while players wait for the bogged, here are some interesting facts about the bogged to know it better before it arrives.

Facts about the bogged in Minecraft

The bogged can also be found in the trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bogged in Minecraft belongs to the skeleton family in the game. This means that the skeleton, the stray, and the bogged are sort of like cousins. All three of these mobs have bows and arrows with which they attack the players, and out of all three, the normal skeleton is the least damaging one.

But while we know the stray and the skeleton well, here are some facts about the bogged to know it better:

Fact 1: The name "Bogged" is derived from the word bog, which is a swamp with no or only a few trees. Swamps are water-logged muddy regions with their own biodiversity such as mangrove trees. Since the bogged will be found in the swamp biome in Minecraft (and trial chambers as well), the origin of its name seems appropriate.

Fact 2: The bogged can benefit players early in the game: Early gameplay means that the players lack a lot of resources to get started with brewing. Brewing in Minecraft requires blaze powder and blaze rods, both of which are quite expensive and difficult to obtain. But by killing the bogged, players can get poison-tipped arrows without using brewing.

The bogged attacks with poisonous arrows (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fact 3: The bogged is an undead mob, which means like zombies and skeletons, it will burn if it comes in contact with direct sunlight. Since it is found in the swamp biome, players need to be careful as they can attack them even in the daytime by standing under a tree. Taking a shield is the best way of avoiding their poisonous attacks.

Fact 4: The texture of the bog is inspired by the elements of a swamp. The muddy and greenish appearance has been taken from the muddy, mossy regions of the swamp.

The bogged will be available in the upcoming Tricky Trials update.