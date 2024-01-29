Minecraft 1.21 update release date: When can fans expect a release date announcement?

When will Minecraft 1.21's release date be announced? Countless fans have been wondering since the update was announced back during the Live 2023 event. Most players agree, based on Mojang's track record, that the 1.21 update will follow suit with its predecessors and be released on June 7, 2024, but the community would certainly like to know a concrete release date to be certain.

Unfortunately, Minecraft fans may be in for a bit longer of a wait. Mojang doesn't typically divulge release dates until shortly before a major update's arrival. However, certain clues may come in handy when deducing when the 1.21 update's release date will finally be confirmed, though Mojang can always throw a curveball to fans and do things differently this year.

When will Minecraft 1.21's release date be announced? Examining patterns in Mojang's schedule

Minecraft 1.21's release date announcement may not be as mysterious as it appears (Image via Mojang)

Looking back at the release date announcements for the 1.19 and 1.20 updates, Mojang also appears to have a habit when it comes to making concrete release dates clear. The official articles by Mojang confirming the release date for both The Wild Update and Trails & Tales were announced on May 26 of their respective years.

Since updates 1.19 and 1.20 had their release dates made official by Mojang on May 26, would it be a stretch to think that the same will be done for the 1.21 update? For now, this may be the best information available to suggest as much. Mojang hasn't diverged much from its routine schedule in recent years, so a May 26, 2024, announcement for the 1.21 update's release date seems plausible.

Some 1.21 features like breeze mobs and trial chambers are already available in betas (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

Obviously, all of this could change depending on Mojang's internal development cycle. Minecraft's 15th anniversary takes place in 2024, as the sandbox title was made available to the public as a developmental/beta release on May 17, 2009. It's possible that Mojang could announce the 1.21 update's release date ahead of schedule to capitalize on the game's anniversary.

Likewise, if Mojang wants to put a little more work into version 1.21 before sharing it with fans, they could hold off on an official release date announcement. Be that as it may, by all indications of how Mojang has carried out its reveals in the past, May 26 should be a date that fans may want to circle on their calendars. Given the available info, there's room for change, but May 26 seems likely.