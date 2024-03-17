How to make and use mace in Minecraft

After six years without any major innovations in the combat department, Minecraft has finally received a new weapon to spice up close-range battles: the mace. This unique heavy-hitting weapon not only looks fantastic in the game but also boasts attack values comparable to the diamond sword.

The introduction of the mace was unexpected but much-needed, as the most efficient methods of dispatching mobs had been discovered and repeated countless times, leading to a somewhat stale combat experience in Minecraft.

In this article, we delve into the crafting details of the mace and explore its potential applications in the game.

Mace Minecraft guide

Mace crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

The mace stands out from most melee weapons in Minecraft due to its lack of tiers (such as gold, iron, or diamond) and inability to be enchanted. However, this heavy weapon is craftable, though obtaining the necessary items can be challenging.

To craft the mace, players must combine a breeze rod and a heavy core in the crafting grid. These required ingredients are difficult to acquire, with the heavy core being much rarer. A heavy core can only be obtained in 2.225% of cases when a player unlocks a vault block using a trial key.

Once a fortunate player obtains a heavy core, they must defeat a breeze mob in the trial chambers to obtain a breeze rod. With both items in hand, players can place them in the crafting grid, as shown in the image above, to craft a mace in Minecraft.

How to effectively use the mace

Player preparing to strike a warden with a mace (Image via Mojang)

At first glance, the mace may appear to be a normal weapon with stats comparable to an unenchanted diamond sword. However, its true strength shines when a player strikes a target while descending from a significant height.

As a heavy-hitting weapon, the mace is designed to inflict an additional five health points of damage for each block the player descends before landing a blow on top of its base seven health points of damage.

An additional advantage of utilizing this feature to increase damage is that regardless of the number of blocks the player has descended, they will sustain no fall damage upon landing the hit. However, this only applies when the player successfully lands a hit on a target. Missing the target could result in consequences akin to a failed MLG water bucket trick.

This remarkable feature enables the mace to potentially defeat even the strongest mobs, such as the warden, in a single strike, provided the player jumps from a sufficiently high point and lands the blow accurately.

The impact of this heavy weapon striking its target is so significant that nearby entities also experience a knockback effect.