How does MLG trick work in Minecraft?

The world of Minecraft is filled with dangerous mobs and treacherous terrain. The game has many mechanics that players can utilize to stay safe and get the most loot from a specific location.

One of the most widely used mechanics that players learn during their adventure across the Minecraft world is MLG. “MLG” stands for Major League Gaming. The term is primarily used to refer to the act of using an item to block incoming fall damage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

MLG tricks involving water bucket, hay, slime, or bed are popular among Minecraft players

The MLG trick is an age-old method to prevent fall damage in Minecraft and look cool in the process. Many acts can be referred to as MLG in the game. However, the most popular ones involve a water bucket or a block that can absorb fall damage.

The MLG water bucket trick is used when one has a water bucket in their inventory. Players need three iron ingots and a single block of water in order to get a water bucket. Once they have the item, they'll need to find a high-altitude location to jump off from. A situation involving such a location might even present itself while players are exploring the Overworld dimension.

If players fall from a height that’s enough to deal 10 hearts worth of fall damage, they can right-click to use the water bucket when they're within range of solid ground. This will place water on the surface below, instantly breaking their fall and costing them no health at all.

Players will need to practice this trick a few times before they can master it. In time, they will notice that it isn’t very hard to do.

Another method that utilizes the MLG mechanic in Minecraft involves placing down a block of hay, slime, or a bed. Instead of placing water down, players will need to have the block ready to place in their inventory and use it just before hitting the ground.

It is highly possible that players will take a small amount of damage in this case, as the method doesn’t block out all of the incoming fall damage. However, it’ll be enough to save players' lives and leave them with enough health to deal with any unexpected dangers after they lanḍ.

Minecraft players will have to remember that the water bucket MLG trick doesn’t work inside the Nether dimension. As they probably already know, water cannot be placed inside the Nether. The heat from the hellish dimension instantly evaporates any instance of the liquid that may be placed there. This is where the MLG block technique will come in handy.

However, players also need to remember to constantly replenish their health while making jumps across the Nether’s dangerous terrain. Losing valuable items in the realm can often result in them being lost or permanently destroyed by lava.

Players should definitely learn some MLG tricks, as they can be really useful in life-threatening situations in Minecraft.

