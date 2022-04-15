5 best enchantments for diamond swords in Minecraft

Swords are the most useful melee weapon in Minecraft. Sure, axes can be used as weapons, as can other things, but nothing compares to a good sword. Even ranged weapons are considered inferior to the sword by many crafters.

Diamond swords are a lot easier to get than Netherite swords, which makes them much more common. The difficulty in finding Ancient Debris makes a lot of players hesitate to even try, so they just leave their weapons and armor at diamond level.

Enchantments can make a good diamond sword even better. Here are five enchantments that crafters should use on every diamond sword.

Enchantments to put on a Minecraft diamond sword

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is a great enchantment for every item. With this, the durability of the item increases exponentially. For a sword, which is probably the most commonly used tool in the game, this cannot be overlooked.

Adding Unbreaking III to a diamond sword will make it last so much longer. Given how expensive it is to get an enchanted diamond sword, this is important.

4) Mending

On that same note, Mending is great for everything due to a similar reason. It uses XP collected to repair the items in hand or on the player's body. This effectively means that the diamond sword will never break as long as players hold it to collect XP.

If paired with Unbreaking, both of their effects are more potent. Players will need less XP to repair their item, so they can continue adding to their current XP level while not worrying about their sword breaking.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness (Image via VentasMC on YouTube)

Sharpness is a pretty basic enchantment. It simply increases the damage done by an item. It goes up to level five, which can effectively make a sword that one shots nearly everything. The ability to immediately eliminate hostile Minecraft mobs is so helpful, especially when trying to fight multiple at once.

2) Fire Aspect

Soup @SoupCt123 Okay so apparently in Minecraft (at least on bedrock edition) you can ignite tnt just by hitting it with a fire aspect sword? what Okay so apparently in Minecraft (at least on bedrock edition) you can ignite tnt just by hitting it with a fire aspect sword? what https://t.co/HjEElghND1

Fire Aspect is such an important enchantment. Normally, players will go out and kill mobs for their food and bring it home and cook it. This wastes time, coal, and other fuel sources. With Fire Aspect, the food drops already cooked.

It also helps with mobs because the fire damage will continue to hurt them after they've been hit. Many Minecraft mobs will die without being struck again simply due to Fire Aspect.

1) Looting

The best enchantment for a diamond sword, and one of the best enchantments in general is Looting. With this enchantment, the amount of loot players get from a slain mob increases significantly. Crafters can easily collect stacks of great loot with a solid Looting sword.

During raids, Minecraft gamers will come out with ample emeralds. Killing an Enderman will result in many more Ender pearls. The same is true for all mobs and their loot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

