What is the highest level of Unbreaking in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a huge number of enchantments for players to affix to their weapons, armor, and tools, and it can be tricky to remember how strong some of them become.

One of Minecraft's most helpful enchantments is known as Unbreaking, and provides a chance that the enchanted object will not lose durability when used. This can mean extending the life of a pickaxe or a favored sword among many other applications.

The higher the level of the Unbreaking enchantment, the more likely the enchanted item will avoid being damaged during use. Unbreaking's current maximum level is three, which is a huge resource saver for players who want to make their weapons, armor, and tools last longer on Minecraft.

Minecraft: Unconventional uses for Unbreaking

Though many Minecraft players may use Unbreaking to prolong their tool's conditions, there are quite a few applications of the enchantment that can bring about some very helpful benefits.

Using Unbreaking on a nice diamond sword or set of armor is undoubtedly a great help, but unconventional picks can save lots of time and even keep a particularly precious Survival Mode item from falling apart quickly.

If Minecraft players have enchanted their primary tools, they can give these a try next:

Enchanting a Flint & Steel with Unbreaking III increases its durability from 64 to 256, quadrupling the amount of fires that can be set before the tool breaks. For those hoping to avoid digging through gravel for flint and saving their iron ingots for other projects, this could be a worthwhile avenue for using Unbreaking.

In situations where a player's Minecraft world is lacking in horses, they may opt to ride pigs using the carrot and stick. Fortunately, this can be enhanced with Unbreaking as well. Unbreaking III quadruples the amount of time that players can ride pigs before the carrot and stick snaps apart.

Annoyed with how quickly the fishing rod breaks? Unbreaking can help with that of course, allowing players to continue piling up fish in their inventory without having to craft multiple poles for one or two fishing trips.

Likely one of Unbreaking's best uses in all of Minecraft, enchanting Elytra allows players more flight in their Survival Mode map before the wings fall apart. Considering how difficult Elytra is to acquire and how briefly it is usually used before breaking, quadrupling the amount of usage players get from Elytra is incredibly beneficial. Being able to fly in Survival Mode is a precious commodity and should be used for all it's worth at every opportunity.

