Can you enchant mace in Minecraft?

The mace is a new weapon that Mojang Studios will add to Minecraft in the 1.21 update. Almost all weapons in the game can be enchanted to make them more durable and powerful. Enchantments are special powerups that players can obtain from an enchanting table or an enchanted book.

However, an enchantment cannot be applied to a mace. The weapon is essentially a heavy hammer that will not really need any enchantments due to its unique damage mechanics. However, if players are willing to cheat, there is a way to force enchantments onto it.

Enchanting the new mace weapon in Minecraft

Enchanting the mace in Minecraft Survival mode

The mace cannot be enchanted in Survival mode (Image via Mojang Studios)

To put it simply, Minecraft's mace cannot be enchanted with any powerups when playing in Survival mode. This could be because of its unique damage mechanics.

Existing weapons in the game have finite regular and critical damage. However, the mace's damage increases with the falling height of the player.

The weapon will deal 1.5 critical damage or one unit of damage for every block of falling distance. This means it is capable of an infinite amount of damage accumulation. Furthermore, if a player lands a hit accurately from any height, the game will entirely negate the fall damage.

However, it is worth mentioning that Mojang Studios will still be working on the mace till the Minecraft 1.21 update's release. Hence, they could change or add features to the weapon down the road. There is a small chance that it could even be enchanted in the future.

Enchanting the mace in Creative mode

Mace can only be enchanted in creative mode or by using commands (Image via Mojang Studios)

For several years, the Creative mode in Mojang's sandbox game has given players a lot of extra features and abilities. It also allows players to enchant items that are usually unenchantable. All they have to do is create a new world in Creative mode or temporarily enable cheats on an existing Survival mode world and head into Creative mode.

Once in Creative mode, players can enchant the new mace weapon with any power-up they want. For example, the mace's base attack damage will increase from seven to 10 if players apply the level 5 Sharpness enchantment to it.

The "enchant" and "give" commands can also be used to get a mace with overpowered enchantments on it.