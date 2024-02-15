Bogged in Minecraft 1.21 update: All you need to know

Mojang gave the Minecraft community quite the Valentine's Day gift this year with the announcement of the new bogged mob. Between this hostile entity and the previously announced breeze mob, the game is about to become a lot more dangerous for players. The bogged is a new skeleton variant clad in tattered green attire. It is most similar to the stray, another biome-dependent skeleton that uses tipped arrows in combat.

This article takes a look at everything players need to know about the bogged mob in Minecraft.

Everything Minecraft players need to know about the new bogged mob

Stats and behavior

The biggest difference between bogged and stock skeletons in Minecraft is the type of arrow they fire. Skeletons fire regular arrows, but bogged will attack players with poison-tipped arrows, causing massive damage over time in addition to the damage they deal on impact.

This is balanced out by the fact that bogged are considerably frailer than the already low-health skeleton, with only eight hearts compared to their bony brother's 10.

In addition, since poison arrows have the potential to do so much more damage, they shoot a lot slower than regular skeletons, with a shot cooldown of 3.5 seconds. This is almost half the attack speed of a regular skeleton, which only has a cooldown of two seconds.

Spawn locations

A new Minecraft trial chamber, one of the locations where bogged can be found (Image via Mojang)

These venom-slinging skeletons will be found in two in-game regions. The first is within the upcoming Minecraft trial chambers, as one of the potential mobs that can be produced by trial spawners.

The second and more common way to find bogged is to encounter them within a regular or mangrove swamp. These variants are new biome iterations, and it can be assumed that they will function similarly to strays, replacing a majority of skeletons within the two biomes.

Drops

The possible drops of the new bogged mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There have not technically been any drops confirmed for the bogged. However, due to their similarities with strays, it can be reasonably assumed that bogged will work similarly.

If this is indeed the case, bogged should drop up to two bones and up to two arrows. There will likely also be a small chance of them dropping a poison-tipped arrow. This makes poison-tipped arrows a farmable resource, hopefully giving more players a chance to use powerful ranged attacks.

While the bogged might be very thematically similar to the game's preexisting strays, the mob's unique locations, challenges, and drops more than justify its inclusion. Its addition also implies that we might see more skeleton variants in the future, as there are a number of tipped arrows yet to have an associated mob.