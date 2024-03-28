Bad Omen effect is getting a major revamp in the Minecraft 1.21 update

Minecraft 1.21 seems to have plenty more changes in mind as its presumptive release date approaches. In a recent set of patch notes for the Java Edition 24w13a snapshot, Mojang announced that Bad Omen's effects will be expanded to accommodate the arrival of trial chamber structures in the 1.21 update. Bad Omen will then trigger different events based on what structure a player enters.

Instead of simply activating a pillager raid when a Minecraft player enters a village, Bad Omen will now be capable of triggering pillager raids in addition to causing a "trial omen," which makes exploring trial chambers more challenging by making transforming trial spawners and the mobs they create, as well as altering trial keys and vault blocks, increasing the risk and rewards.

Breaking down the changes to Bad Omen in Minecraft's 1.21 update

The new Ominous Bottle will bestow Bad Omen effects in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

With so many changes coming to the Bad Omen effect in Minecraft 1.21, it's best to get acquainted with them ahead of the major update's release. These alterations are subject to change since they're still in developmental betas, but they should remain about the same when it comes to their core principles.

Bad Omen Changes in Minecraft 1.21

Bad Omen is now given to players by an Ominous Bottle item. There are five variations based on the levels of the Bad Omen effect, and they can be found by killing pillager captains outside of raids or by opening vaults in trial chambers. When consumed, they bestow Bad Omen for one hour and 40 minutes.

Bad Omen has a new icon that is more "shadowy" when it is applied to a player.

Bad Omen will now trigger what are known as omen variants. There are raid omens, which will trigger when a Bad Omen-afflicted player spends 30 seconds in a village, and ominous trials, which will activate as Minecraft players explore trial chambers and come in range of a standard trial spawner block.

Trial omens last 15 minutes multiplied by the level of Bad Omen active on a player.

Trial omens will change trial spawners, trial keys, and vault blocks into new ominous variants. Ominous trial spawners will generate more hostile mobs that have weapons and armor equipped. Ominous trial spawners will also spawn projectiles and potions when activated.

Any trial spawners that become ominous will despawn any hostile mobs they've already created.

Defeating an ominous trial spawner in Minecraft will allow for the collection of loot that is different from that of a trial spawner, including ominous trial keys.

Ominous trial keys are used to unlock ominous vaults, which offer more valuable rewards compared to standard vaults. However, these vault blocks are harder to find than their standard counterparts in trial chambers.

An ominous vault in the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

As the Minecraft 1.21 update approaches, additional changes may be made to Bad Omen and how it interacts with players and the environment. Whatever the case, this status effect's ability to warp trial chambers is certainly an exciting prospect, especially considering the increased quality of loot that can be obtained.