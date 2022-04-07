The effect of Bad Omen in Minecraft and how to get rid of it

The Bad Omen effect is a well-known negative status effect in Minecraft. This can frequently affect new players looking to protect their starter base against Iillager troops. However, its real effects only become evident later.

Even though the effect does not directly harm players, it is a very dangerous effect and should be tackled before players go on exploring the world.

Iillagers are mobs who look quite like normal villagers. However, they are hostile and have weapons. Sometimes players can notice a small troop of Iillagers near the base, with one of them having a banner on it.

Although players can easily kill them with swords and shields, the effect that applies after that is more important.

What are the effects of the Bad Omen in Minecraft and how to get rid of it?

How can players get the effect?

When players find a small troop of Iillagers lurking near the base, they can easily deal with them, using strong weapons. However, players will always get the effect once they kill the Illager captain. They can be distinguished by the banner attached to them.

Illager Captain (Image via Minecraft)

However, captains spawning during raids will not have a status effect.

What does this effect do?

The effect applied after killing Illager captain (Image via Minecraft)

Even if a player gets affected by the Bad Omen, it won't harm them in any way. Players can play the game normally without taking any damage. However, the moment the affected player comes near a village or enters it, that village will be raided.

Raid strength bar on the top (Image via Minecraft)

The raid occurs when several Illager mobs attack the village and kill villagers. Depending on the difficulty level of the world, several waves of Illagers can spawn one after another.

Players will have the choice to either abandon the village or fight their way through all the enemies. Once the raid starts, the effect vanishes and it won't come back even if the player flees from the village.

Hero of the village (Image via Minecraft)

If the player sticks till the end and defeats the raid, they will get another effect called 'Hero of the Village'. This is a positive effect which will be noticed by the villagers, and they will give discounted trades to the player.

How to get rid of the effect

Drink milk after getting it from a cow (Image via Mojang)

Bad Omen is not a dangerous effect as long as the player is not near a village. However, they must still remove it as soon as possible so that they don't forget about it and accidentally enter a village.

Luckily, it can be removed simply by drinking milk. Milk can be extracted from cows when an empty bucket is used on them. Players can then drink the milk to remove the effect.

Edited by Saman