What's the use of a milk bucket in Minecraft?

The milk bucket in Minecraft is a nifty item which can be used by players. The game has a wide variety of items that help players in various situations, which also includes milk.

Milk can only be stored in an empty bucket. If players do need milk in the game, they can use an empty bucket while looking at a cow, mooshroom or goat to extract milk from them. The milk bucket might be a lesser-known item in the game for new players, but it has its uses that can help them in certain situations.

How and when to use milk bucket in Minecraft

When to use them

Milk buckets are not useful in most scenarios in the game. A player may just mine, fight mobs and live without using the milk bucket. However, there are few instances where the milk bucket might be of great use.

Get milk from cows, mooshrooms, or goats (Image via Minecraft)

As players know, there are various types of status effects in the game which can be applied to them. This includes positive effects and negative effects. If players want to remove any of these status effects from them, they can drink milk.

Note: The effects of beacons, conduits or hero of the village cannot be removed with milk.

How to use them

This is the simplest part, after players obtain the milk from a cow, mooshroom or a goat, they can simply use it by drinking the milk from the bucket. This way, they can remove any status effects that are applied to them.

Removing mining fatigue with milk (Image via Minecraft)

This trick is most helpful when players are under negative status effects like poison, mining fatigue, levitation, etc. Players can keep a few of them while raiding End cities or ocean monuments to remove negative effects constantly. Players should bear in mind that drinking milk will remove all effects, including positive ones as well. Hence, players must be careful when using them while fighting.

It can also be used in making a cake in the game. A cake is a food item which can be crafted with three milk buckets, two sugar, one egg and three wheat items.

