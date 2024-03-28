Ominous Trials in Minecraft 1.21 update: All you need to know

The biggest feature of Minecraft 1.21 so far are trial chambers. These are dangerous, stronghold-sized structures that are flush with mob spawners and valuable vault blocks to loot. Given the size of these structures, it should come as no surprise that they are the focus of the update, with much of the other content either being found within or as a result of these places.

The latest snapshot, 24w13a, has further progressed trial chambers, giving them a more difficult optional variant known as ominous trials. Detailed below is everything you need to know about these ominous events, including how they differ from regular trial chamber challenges.

All about Minecraft 1.21's upcoming Ominous Trials

What are ominous trials?

Ominous trials are activated by entering a trial chamber while currently being affected by the bad omen Minecraft status effect. This is the same method for activating a raid at a village, which is one of the best structures in the game. Starting an ominous trial, also known as an ominous event, completely changes the Minecraft trial chamber in the ways detailed below.

Ways to get the bad omen status effect

Bad omen has also received a new status effect icon (Image via Mojang)

Raid captains will no longer apply the bad omen status effect to players. Rather, they will drop a new item called an ominous bottle. This item, when consumed, will grant the player the bad omen status effect for an hour and 40 minutes. There are five variants, one for each level of bad omen.

Outside of dangerous illager raids, these items can also be acquired via Minecraft's upcoming vault blocks, which can be found within regular trial chambers. This means that a trial chamber can immediately give you the means to start an ominous trial.

What are trial omens?

Trial omen is a new bad omen variant (Image via Mojang)

Trial omen is technically the status effect responsible for ominous events. This status effect is a new, unique variant of bad omen that the player gets when entering a trial chamber with bad omen.

Trial omen has a duration of 15 minutes per level of bad omen, meaning a range of 15 minutes to 75 minutes. Players who are under the trial omen effect will be surrounded by a new particle effect known as ominous particles.

What are ominious trial spawners?

Regular trial spawners appear orange, whereas ominous ones appear blue (Image via Mojang)

Ominous trial spawners are a more powerful variant of regular Minecraft trial spawners. They are technically the same block and are a unique phase that only activates when a player with trial omen is nearby.

When active, ominous trial spawners glow blue rather than orange, emit soul flames instead of regular flames, spawn mobs with trial chamber armor trim, and occasionally spit out random potions at nearby entities. The mobs spawned from ominous trial spawners also have a significantly higher chance of spawning with armor equipped.

If a trial chamber becomes ominous in the middle of a regular wave of mob spawns, those mobs will be forced to despawn, and it will begin again with an ominous trial. Once a trial spawner becomes ominous, it will remain so indefinitely until it has been defeated, meaning it's a permanent commitment.

These more difficult combat challenges have a better loot table to compensate, meaning the extra threat will likely be worth it.

What are ominous trial keys and vaults?

The name ominous trial keys makes sense, as they look more intimidating (Image via Mojang)

Ominous trial keys are a new variant of trial key that can drop when an ominous trial spawner is defeated. They have a 30% chance to drop rather than the normal key's 50%. They are used to open the new ominous variant of the regular Minecraft vault block. These new variants are harder to find than regular vaults, have a different texture, and emit soul flames instead of regular fire.

Similar to how ominous trial spawners have a better loot table, the ominous vault also has a better loot table than the regular one to help justify the extra challenge players must endure to get their rewards. Some of these pieces of loot include enchanted golden apples, banner patterns, armor trims, heavy cores, and enchanted books for the new mace Minecraft weapon enchantments.

Heavy core now no longer drops from regular vaults; however, it is being replaced by a potential trident drop.