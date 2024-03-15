Two new armor trims are coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

The Minecraft 1.21 update is receiving two new armor trim patterns according to the recently released Java Snapshot 24w11a: flow and bolt. These two new trims can be tested out ahead of the 1.21 update by downloading and playing Snapshot 24w11a and activating the Experimental Features for the 1.21 update, providing access to the trims' respective smithing templates.

The bolt and flow armor trim smithing templates in Minecraft 1.21 have a slightly different method of acquisition compared to their counterparts. While they're still looted in structures like many other smithing templates, players will have to find a vault key within a trial chamber structure and use it to unlock a vault block. This has the potential to disperse the smithing templates to the player who unlocked it.

What to know about Minecraft 1.21's two new armor trims

Minecraft 1.21's new armor trims can be duplicated like their counterparts (Image via Mojang)

Based on recent Minecraft Java snapshots, the flow and bolt armor trim smithing templates can be found within trial chambers by opening vault blocks. However, vaults require a vault key, which can be obtained by defeating all the hostile mobs spawned by a trial spawner block. Moreover, each vault block can only be opened once per player. This means fans may have to open multiple vaults to get the templates.

Like other smithing templates, the flow and bolt armor trim pattern templates are used in the smithing table. By combining them with an armor trim material and a piece of armor, fans can add the trim to the armor in a specified color based on the material used.

Both the flow and bolt armor trim templates can be duplicated like their counterparts. This can be done at the crafting table.

Duplicating the bolt armor trim template will require seven diamonds, a waxed block of copper, and a bolt smithing template. Meanwhile, the flow template can be duplicated with seven diamonds, the original flow smithing template, and a breeze rod, a new item that drops when players kill the breeze mobs found in trial chambers.

Minecraft 1.21's bolt armor trim using diamond armor and lapis lazuli material (Image via Mojang)

All in all, the two new armor trims should be a welcome addition by fans when they're fully implemented in the 1.21 update. Armor trims were well-received when they were first introduced in the Trails & Tales update, so continuing to add new means of customizing in-game armor should go over pretty well with the community.