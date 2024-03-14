Minecraft snapshot 24w11a patch notes: Mace, breeze rod, new armor trims, and more

On March 14, 2024, Mojang released Minecraft Snapshot 24w11a, introducing many new features for the upcoming 1.21 update. Usually, snapshots are released on Wednesdays, but this week, it was delayed to Thursday.

That said, there were no complaints from the community, as developers have introduced many exciting features, such as a new weapon called the mace, a new block called the heavy core, two armor trims, three pottery sherds, and more. All of these fresh features are available under experimental 1.21 features.

Players can download Minecraft Snapshot 24w11a to try out these features. Continue reading to find the complete patch notes for Minecraft Snapshot 24w11a.

Minecraft snapshot 24w11a patch notes: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Experimental features in Minecraft snapshot 24w11a

Added the Mace

Added Breeze Rod

Added Heavy Core

Added 2 new Armor Trims

Added 3 new Pottery Sherds

Added 2 new Banner Patterns

Updated Vault loot table

Updated Trial Chambers

Blocks

Heavy Core

A mysterious, dense block which can be combined with a Breeze Rod to craft a brand-new weapon: the Mace!

Items

Breeze Rod

Players will now received breeze rods on defeating breeze, similar to blaze rods from blazes.

An item dropped by the Breeze that can be crafted into 4 Wind Charges, or used with the Heavy Core to craft the Mace

Mace

A new heavy weapon to smash your enemies!

Leverage the weight of this new weapon to deal additional damage the farther you fall before hitting your target

Try it out by jumping down toward your target, and hit them before you hit the ground

Successfully striking a target in this way will negate any damage accumulated from the fall, similar to how a Wind Charge works

Other entities near the struck enemy will be knocked back by the immense force of the Mace

Using a Mace will decrease its durability like any other weapon; repair it with Breeze Rods at an anvil

Players can use a Mace in combination with Wind Charges to launch up and deliver devastating smash attacks on their enemies

Mobs

Breeze

Drops 1-2 Breeze Rods when killed by a player

The number of Breeze Rods dropped is affected by looting enchantments

Pottery sherds

Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds

Banner patterns

Added Flow and Guster Banner Patterns

Armor trims

Added Bolt and Flow Armor Trims and Smithing Templates

Bolt can be duplicated using a Copper Block or Waxed Copper

Flow can be duplicated using a Breeze Rod

Trial chambers

Added new chambers and variations, with new challenges

Remade chamber_9, and renamed it to "slanted"

Remade chamber_3, and renamed it to "pedestal"

Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds to the Decorated Pots in the decor structure pool

Trial Spawners will now appear more frequently in the corridors

Changed the layout of the blocks around the Vaults

The loot tables of Vaults in Trial Chambers have been updated to address some inventory management issues

You will now get no more than 1 unstackable item per Vault

You will more often get rewards which can stack together

Horse Armor and Saddles have been removed from the loot table

Vaults in Trial Chambers can now eject:

Wind Charges

Bolt Armor Trim Smithing Template

Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template

Flow Banner Pattern

Guster Banner Pattern

Heavy Core

Changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w11a

Adjusted flying behaviour for Bees and Parrot to keep them from overshooting their position when flying up and down

Additionally, a warning toast will be shown periodically while in game

Status effect particle colors are no longer blended into one particle color

All active visible status effect particles are now rendered separately

The frequency of emitting status effect particles has been lowered to clutter the screen less

Updated the wolf armor crack textures

Menu background blur has been updated to look better and be more performant

Wolf variants

When summon in other ways (e.g. using the Spawn Egg or using the summon command), the wolf variant selection follows the natural spawning biome rules with the following extensions:

Rusty Wolf: will be selected in all Jungle biomes, including Jungle and Bamboo Jungle Biomes

Spotted Wolf: will be selected in all Savanna biomes, including Savanna and Windswept Savanna Biomes

Striped Wolf: will be selected in all Badlands biomes, including Badlands and Eroded Badlands Biomes

Technical changes

The Data Pack version is now 35

The Resource Pack version is now 29

Data pack version 35

Removed any entity sub-predicate

Component-specific item predicate properties have been moved to separate field predicates

Added slot name contents for single-slot entities like item frames and item displays

Contents of item entity can now be accessed through contents slot name

Added new loot functions

Players who want to take a thorough look into the technical changes in the snapshot 24w11a can check the official Minecraft patch notes here.