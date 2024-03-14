Minecraft snapshot 24w11a patch notes: Mace, breeze rod, new armor trims, and more

On March 14, 2024, Mojang released Minecraft Snapshot 24w11a, introducing many new features for the upcoming 1.21 update. Usually, snapshots are released on Wednesdays, but this week, it was delayed to Thursday.
That said, there were no complaints from the community, as developers have introduced many exciting features, such as a new weapon called the mace, a new block called the heavy core, two armor trims, three pottery sherds, and more. All of these fresh features are available under experimental 1.21 features.
Players can download Minecraft Snapshot 24w11a to try out these features. Continue reading to find the complete patch notes for Minecraft Snapshot 24w11a.
Minecraft snapshot 24w11a patch notes: All you need to know
Experimental features in Minecraft snapshot 24w11a
- Added the Mace
- Added Breeze Rod
- Added Heavy Core
- Added 2 new Armor Trims
- Added 3 new Pottery Sherds
- Added 2 new Banner Patterns
- Updated Vault loot table
- Updated Trial Chambers
Blocks
Heavy Core
- A mysterious, dense block which can be combined with a Breeze Rod to craft a brand-new weapon: the Mace!
Items
Breeze Rod
Players will now received breeze rods on defeating breeze, similar to blaze rods from blazes.
- An item dropped by the Breeze that can be crafted into 4 Wind Charges, or used with the Heavy Core to craft the Mace
Mace
- A new heavy weapon to smash your enemies!
- Leverage the weight of this new weapon to deal additional damage the farther you fall before hitting your target
- Try it out by jumping down toward your target, and hit them before you hit the ground
- Successfully striking a target in this way will negate any damage accumulated from the fall, similar to how a Wind Charge works
- Other entities near the struck enemy will be knocked back by the immense force of the Mace
- Using a Mace will decrease its durability like any other weapon; repair it with Breeze Rods at an anvil
- Players can use a Mace in combination with Wind Charges to launch up and deliver devastating smash attacks on their enemies
Mobs
Breeze
- Drops 1-2 Breeze Rods when killed by a player
- The number of Breeze Rods dropped is affected by looting enchantments
Pottery sherds
- Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds
Banner patterns
- Added Flow and Guster Banner Patterns
Armor trims
- Added Bolt and Flow Armor Trims and Smithing Templates
- Bolt can be duplicated using a Copper Block or Waxed Copper
- Flow can be duplicated using a Breeze Rod
Trial chambers
- Added new chambers and variations, with new challenges
- Remade chamber_9, and renamed it to "slanted"
- Remade chamber_3, and renamed it to "pedestal"
- Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds to the Decorated Pots in the decor structure pool
- Trial Spawners will now appear more frequently in the corridors
- Changed the layout of the blocks around the Vaults
- The loot tables of Vaults in Trial Chambers have been updated to address some inventory management issues
- You will now get no more than 1 unstackable item per Vault
- You will more often get rewards which can stack together
- Horse Armor and Saddles have been removed from the loot table
- Vaults in Trial Chambers can now eject:
- Wind Charges
- Bolt Armor Trim Smithing Template
- Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template
- Flow Banner Pattern
- Guster Banner Pattern
- Heavy Core
Changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w11a
- Adjusted flying behaviour for Bees and Parrot to keep them from overshooting their position when flying up and down
- Additionally, a warning toast will be shown periodically while in game
- Status effect particle colors are no longer blended into one particle color
- All active visible status effect particles are now rendered separately
- The frequency of emitting status effect particles has been lowered to clutter the screen less
- Updated the wolf armor crack textures
- Menu background blur has been updated to look better and be more performant
Wolf variants
When summon in other ways (e.g. using the Spawn Egg or using the summon command), the wolf variant selection follows the natural spawning biome rules with the following extensions:
- Rusty Wolf: will be selected in all Jungle biomes, including Jungle and Bamboo Jungle Biomes
- Spotted Wolf: will be selected in all Savanna biomes, including Savanna and Windswept Savanna Biomes
- Striped Wolf: will be selected in all Badlands biomes, including Badlands and Eroded Badlands Biomes
Technical changes
- The Data Pack version is now 35
- The Resource Pack version is now 29
Data pack version 35
- Removed any entity sub-predicate
- Component-specific item predicate properties have been moved to separate field predicates
- Added slot name contents for single-slot entities like item frames and item displays
- Contents of item entity can now be accessed through contents slot name
- Added new loot functions
Players who want to take a thorough look into the technical changes in the snapshot 24w11a can check the official Minecraft patch notes here.