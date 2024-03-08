Where to find all Minecraft wolf variants

Out of the blue, on a regular Wednesday, the Minecraft developers at Mojang decided to surprise the player base with something completely unexpected. Without any prior announcements, the developers released variants for wolves. Players' loyal companions now come in not just two but nine variants, including the original white one.

Since these variants are specific to different biomes, this adds another incentive to venture into the wild and explore diverse environments. In this article, we delve into the details regarding the new wolf variants, where to find them, and more.

Minecraft wolf variants guide: Where to find them and more

With each feature reveal, the Minecraft 1.20.5 update has steadily become the favorite update for pet lovers. This is hardly surprising, given that the update introduces the highly anticipated wolf armor and nine new wolf variants.

With a variety of wolves spawning in different biomes, players will be further motivated to explore the wilderness in search of their favorite variant. Here are all nine variants and the biomes they spawn in:

Wolf variant name Biome Pale wolf Taiga biome Woods wolf Forest biome Ashen wolf Snowy Taiga biome Black wolf Old Growth Pine Taiga biome Chestnut wolf Old Growth Spruce Taiga biome Rusty wolf Sparse Jungle biome Spotted wolf Savanna Plateau biome Striped wolf Wooded Badlands biome Snowy wolf Grove biome

All nine new variants have unique design features, making it easy to distinguish between them. The new wolves have also undergone changes in spawn behavior based on their variant.

Striped wolf in the game (Image via Mojang)

Spotted and striped wolf variants prefer to roam in large packs of four to eight wolves, while others, except for the snowy wolves, spawn in packs of two to four as they used to. The snowy wolf is the rarest species and spawns alone.

The introduction of wolf variants and colored wolf armor is fantastic, as players can now customize the appearance of their loyal companions to add more personality. This also allows you to easily identify your pets on a server where multiple players may have pet wolves.

FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding wolves, along with their answers:

How do you tame a wolf in Minecraft?

Since the update introduced mostly visual changes to wolves, the taming process remains the same. To get a pet wolf in Minecraft, you need to simply right-click on the animal with bones equipped in the main hand.

You may have to repeat this a few times. For every bone, the chance of the wolf becoming tamed is one in three. Once tamed, a collar will appear around the wolf's neck.

Can you get a black wolf in Minecraft?

In version 1.20.5 and later, the black wolf is one of the nine available variants. It can be found in the Old Growth Pine Taiga biome.

Is there a baby wolf in Minecraft?

When two wolves mate in the game, a baby wolf is spawned. You can facilitate the mating process by feeding any kind of meat to two of your pet wolves. The resulting puppy will also be tamed.