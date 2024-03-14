How to spawn any wolf variant in Minecraft using commands

With each announcement and snapshot release, the Minecraft 1.20.5 update evolved into a wolf-centric update. Some features in this game version were highly anticipated by the player base, while others came as a surprise but were warmly welcomed. Wolf variants and wolf armors stand out as the highlights of the patch, adding more personality and security to players' loyal companions.

In this article, we delve into command usage, how to spawn any wolf variant using them, and more.

Guide to spawn any Minecraft wolf variant

Spawning a spotted wolf variant using commands (Image via Mojang)

Once your game has been updated to Minecraft version 1.20.5 or the latest snapshot, the new wolves will begin spawning in every world. However, encountering all wolf variants can be challenging as they are biome-specific.

Venturing into the wild to discover and tame new variants can be enjoyable, but not all players are keen on spending hours traveling. In such cases, you can use commands to spawn your favorite wolf variant and tame it to make it your pet.

The command for spawning any variant of the wolf is: "/summon minecraft:wolf ~ ~ ~ {variant:#}".

The # needs to be replaced with the name of the variant. For example, to summon the rare snowy variant, you should type "/summon minecraft:wolf ~ ~ ~ {variant:snowy}".

You can replace the tildes (~) with the X, Y, and Z coordinates of the wolf that is to be spawned.

Variant names

Wolf variants (Image via Mojang)

To assist those who may not be familiar with all nine variants of wolves in Minecraft, here are their names:

Pale wolf

Woods wolf

Ashen wolf

Black wolf

Chestnut wolf

Rusty wolf

Spotted wolf

Striped wolf

Snowy wolf

Only the variant names are to be used in the command, all in lowercase.

How to enable commands

Minecraft world creation screen (Image via Mojang)

To utilize even the most basic "/summon" command, your world must have cheats enabled. This feature is integral to the game and can only be enabled when creating a new world. The "Allow commands" option can be found on the world creation screen, as depicted in the image above.

Java Edition players have an advantage, as their game permits them to temporarily enable commands in a world where they were initially disabled. This can be achieved by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the world where you want to use cheats and press escape to pause the game.

Step 2: In the pause menu, click on the "Open to LAN" option.

Step 3: Here, enable cheats and create a LAN world.

After following these steps, you can use Minecraft commands to summon wolves in your game until you log out of the world. This can be repeated as many times as you want.