Minecraft wolf update: All wolf related features coming in 1.20.5

Minecraft's next update, 1.20.5, is shaping up to be a very wolf-centric one. This makes sense, as Minecraft 1.21's upcoming trial chambers, breeze, and bogged account for a ton of new hostile content, so it needed to be balanced out. It is set to completely overhaul the visual design of wolves, as well as make them safer and more capable combatants.

This is good news, as wolves have long been intended to help players fight while exploring, but their low health and lack of protection often put them in harm's way.

The specifics of the changes that Mojang is making to wolves, along with what they mean for survival players, can be found below.

Minecraft's wolf-centric 1.20.50

Wolf Variants

The biggest change coming with 1.20.50 is to the visuals of wolves. There are seven new variants of wolf being added to the game, for a total of eight. These different types will be found throughout many of the game's different hot and cold climates and are now biome-dependent.

For example, the frozen landscapes found on any of Minecraft's best snow seeds will now be home to five different wolves. The original wolf, now the pale wolf, lives in the regular taiga, while the ashen wolf lives in the snowy taigas.

Speaking of snowy, the snowy wolf calls groves its home. The different old growth biomes have unique wolves: pine forests have black wolves, and spruce forests have chestnut.

On the warmer end of the world, the expansive rainforests that make up the game's dense jungles are now stalked by the aptly named rusty wolf. Savannah plateaus have the most visually unique variant of the spotted wolf, named for the white spots that break up its orange and black pelt. The final one is the woods wolf, found in regular oak forests, making it especially common.

Some of these biomes are actually completely new to being able to spawn wolves, such as wooded badlands and sparse jungles, making this the first time this creature will appear in these biomes.

Wolf Armor

Wolf armor is a protective piece of equipment for dogs created using the scutes of the adorable armadillo. 1.20.50 will mark its introduction to the game as official content rather than experimental.

Additionally, 1.20.50 has seen their behavior change from reducing damage like regular armor to directly absorbing all damage as durability, similar to live-saving shields. This change in behavior is not all that has happened to wolf armor, however.

It has also been given the ability to be dyed. This is similar to the ability players have to dye leather armor. There are color variants for Minecraft's many different dye colors, greatly expanding the customization potential.

Overall, 1.20.50 is expected to be a huge update for players who like to protect their Minecraft survival bases with fierce canine companions. The addition of wolf armor will make them better guard dogs, and the combinations of wolf variants, dyed colors, and dyed armor mean there is a ton of room for personalization.