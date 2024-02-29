How to dye wolf armor in Minecraft

Like real-life dogs, wolves in Minecraft are players' loyal companions, traveling with them and obeying commands to sit or stand. However, these pets have often faced environmental dangers while accompanying players on their adventures. For example, pet wolves would sometimes die due to unexpected creeper explosions.

This longstanding issue has finally been resolved in the Minecraft 1.21 update, introducing the highly anticipated wolf armors. With the snapshot 24w09a update, the new wolf armor comes with several new features, with one of the highlights being the ability to dye the armors.

In this article, we will delve into the acquisition, usage, and dyeing process of wolf armors in the latest version of Minecraft.

Guide to dyeing wolf armors in Minecraft

Orange-dyed wolf armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

To dye a wolf armor, place the armor and a dye of choice in the crafting grid. This process differs from dyeing the collar but is still extremely easy. This feature has made recognizing one's pet wolf on a server, among others, much easier with dyed armor.

Upon its unveiling in October 2023, the wolf armor garnered mixed reactions from the playerbase. While most were pleased that they could finally better protect their loyal buddies, others expressed dislike for the designs showcased.

However, after listening to the community feedback, the developers made changes to the design and released a much-improved armor in a snapshot and beta update. Later, they made the armor dyeable with another test version update.

How to get and use wolf armor

An armadillo in the savanna biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

For those who were drawn to this topic by the dyeable armor update and are unsure of how to obtain the armor, here's a comprehensive guide:

Armadillo scutes are the key ingredient for crafting wolf armors. To obtain armadillo scutes, explore the savanna biome and locate armadillos, as they are the sole source of this item.

Once spotted, collect scutes by brushing the armadillo. It's worth noting that six scutes are required for crafting a single wolf armor, and there is no cooldown on the number of scutes that can be obtained at once. However, the act of brushing wears down the brush quickly.

Wolf armor crafting recipe (Image via Mojang Studios)

If a player lacks a brush, they can still acquire scutes by waiting near the armadillo, as it naturally drops scutes every 5-10 minutes. With the six armadillo scutes obtained, all that's left to do is place them on the crafting table in the configuration shown in the image above.

Using the obtained armor is just as straightforward as using any other armor in Minecraft. Players simply need to right-click on the pet wolf with the armor held in the main hand.