"I hope we can dye/trim it": Minecraft players react to Wolf Armor in new Bedrock beta

Mojang recently released Minecraft Bedrock beta preview version 1.20.60.23, which finally adds the new armadillo mob and wolf armor. Armadillo was one of the three mob vote candidates in 2023. Players were asked to choose one of the mobs that would finally be added to the next major update of the game. Since armadillo won, it has now been added as an experimental feature in beta preview versions of the game.

Recently, Redditor u/Minecrafter859 posted a picture of the wolf armor players will be able to craft using armadillo's shells. The wolf armor had full body protection as well as joint protection for the pet. Only wolves that have been tamed by players can wear wolf armor.

The original poster questioned why the new wolf armor looked the way it did. Of course, since the wolf armor was a brand-new piece of gear added to the game, the community had mixed feelings about it and several suggestions as well.

One Redditor, u/Ash_The_Iguana, was satisfied with the overall design of the wolf armor but hoped that different dyes and armor trims could be placed on it to customize the look and feel of the gear:

"I don’t think it’s bad. I just hope we can dye/trim it."

Users react to new wolf armor introduced with Minecraft beta preview 1.20.60.23

Since armadillos were the only feature left to be added to snapshots and beta preview versions, the mob and the new wolf armor were instantly trending after the 1.20.60.23 release. Even though the post on Minecraft's official subreddit was fairly simple, it gained more than 4k upvotes and 300 comments within a day.

Many agreed that Mojang must at least allow players to dye their wolf armor to change its color.

A few players also discussed the knee pads wolf armor comes with. Although it was a nice little detail, some Redditors, like u/LukXD99, were not pleased with it. Another user, u/Socially_Anxious_Rat, humorously pointed out that wolves do not have any knees in Minecraft. Although this is true, the way the user stated it was hilarious.

u/NerdyZombie83 changed the topic and discussed how Mojang should add different dog breeds to the game.

u/krustysocks6666 mentioned that players should have a chance to choose a breed once they tame it. u/NerdyZombie83 responded that they were a cat lover, but they still empathized with gamers who liked dogs and hoped that Mojang would add different dog breeds.

Overall, many in the Minecraft community shared their views on the new wolf armor. Even a day after being released, the post about the new gear continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

Since the wolf armor is relatively new and still in beta, Mojang could further develop and improve it before its official release in the 1.21 update.