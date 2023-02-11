Minecraft community reacts to the new Archeology feature announced for 1.20 update

After a long wait, Mojang has finally confirmed that the Archeology feature will be coming in the Minecraft 1.20 update. It was initially introduced back in 2020 when the game was about to receive the Caves and Cliffs update. However, due to several reasons, Mojang kept delaying the feature. Thankfully, they never got rid of the idea and will bring it back in the upcoming update.

The official Twitter account of Minecraft recently tweeted about the Archeology feature getting added to the 1.20 update. Minutes after the tweet went live, people started discussing the development on Minecraft's official subreddit.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Find suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and start shoveling. Using the brush tool, reveal hidden items including pottery shards. Put four shards together to create a pot!



aka.ms/Archaeology-1-… Uncovering a 1.20 feature coming soon to snapshots/beta: Archaeology!Find suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and start shoveling. Using the brush tool, reveal hidden items including pottery shards. Put four shards together to create a pot! Uncovering a 1.20 feature coming soon to snapshots/beta: Archaeology!Find suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and start shoveling. Using the brush tool, reveal hidden items including pottery shards. Put four shards together to create a pot!🔗 aka.ms/Archaeology-1-… https://t.co/fVntkhuy52

The tweet contains a link that takes people to an article where everything about the new Archeology feature is revealed by the developers. It also has three pictures showing new pots, brushes, and pottery shards that users can obtain and create with the feature.

Redditors react to new Archeology feature being added in Minecraft 1.20 update

Though the Archeology feature was not the most in demand, players made it clear that they would like to see it in the game. Hence, when Mojang announced that it would be released with the 1.20 update, fans flooded every social media platform and talked about it at length. The Reddit post showcasing the original tweet received over 1,000 upvotes and loads of comments.

One of the top comments made a detailed list of all the important points related to the new Archeology update, giving an overview of what is to come. Several users commented on how great it was to read the summary of the official article and expressed their appreciation.

People also went into a long discussion of what the Archeology update brings to the table. While it is not a feature players were dying to have, many are excited to finally experience it in the game again. Others questioned what else the feature would bring apart from making new pots or finding random items through digging.

Redditors also appreciated Mojang for taking the time to work more on the feature and releasing it after a while. This also happened with the Deep Dark update and the Warden back in 2021. Although many were not happy at the time to see just a few features ready for the 1.20 update, more and more players are gradually beginning to like the approach of introducing new features slowly while gearing up for the release.

Overall, the majority of the community is happy with the Archeology feature coming to the game in the Minecraft 1.20 update. However, it may be safe to say that Mojang will have to add more aspects to the feature to prolong its novelty in the long run.

Poll : 0 votes