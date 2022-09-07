Redditors create playable 3D Minecraft inside game using redstone

For years, Minecraft players have joked about how someday, highly talented individuals who create redstone contraptions will make the sandbox game inside itself. Needless to say, the entire Minecraft Reddit community was shaken when a fan posted a video that showcased how they achieved this bizarre feat.

A Redditor by the name of u/real_sammyuri posted a clip on the Minecraft subreddit. They, alongside Uwerta and StackDoubleFlow, have built a computer using redstone that can run the game.

Note: This post was removed and locked by the Minecraft Reddit page moderators minutes after this article was written. Though the reason for the removal is unknown, the post was extremely popular; hence, it is being covered. It can be said with confirmation that the video and the work depicted in it were legitimate. The post was made by the original creator of the build.

Making Minecraft inside the game

The removed Reddit post (Image via Sportskeeda)

The three aforementioned individuals essentially made an entire computer inside the game with innumerable redstone contraptions. In the video, they showed how they'd added several components like RAM, graphics card, memory, screen, and even a PlayStation controller to play the game.

Once they were done, they booted up the computer inside the sandbox game and played Minecraft inside itself. They also mentioned how the video was sped up simply because they'd had to press some buttons and change certain things to move the character and play.

Redditors react to playable 3D Minecraft inside the game

Since this was not a regular Minecraft Reddit post, it instantly gained a lot of attention and went viral. Playing the game inside itself is a running joke in the community; hence, when Redditors saw how these redstone experts brought the notion to life, they had nothing but appreciation for them. Within a day, the post gathered a whopping 56.3 thousand upvotes and over a thousand comments.

Several members in the community mentioned how the concept was just a joke, but these players actually took it literally. Apart from this, they left long comments, praising the effort and time that went into creating an entire computer that could run Minecraft inside the game. Here is how Minecraft players responded:

This redstone contraption, which created an entire computer that can run Minecraft inside it, was so bizarre to witness that many Redditors were simply left bewildered. They kept asking how such an accomplishment was even possible.

A small area of the entire redstone contraption that ran the sandbox game inside the game (Image via YouTube/sammyuri)

Redstone in itself is a complex feature inside the game that many gamers have a problem understanding. Hence, when they saw what was arguably one of the most complex redstone contraptions of all time, they were simply baffled by it. Here is what the amazed individuals had to say:

Apart from all this, there were a few Redditors who simply wanted to continue the running joke.

Sammyuri is an extremely talented Minecraft player who has made some of the most complex redstone contraptions in the past. This particular redstone-powered computer that managed to run the game was based on their previous work called "CHUNGUS 2," where they played Tetris.

