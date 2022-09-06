Minecraft Redditor creates spectacular floating island

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place on the internet where thousands of players flock and socialize. From stunning builds to funny memes, everything related to the popular sandbox game is shared on it.

There is also a Reddit page where players specifically post their builds and structures. Since building is one of the core features of the game, many players construct different kinds of structures on a daily basis.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/3exu' recently posted a photo of a brilliant floating island they made. The entire landscape was breathtaking, with different tiers of islands all connected to the main island that contained a few huts. The island also has a stream of water that eventually becomes a waterfall.

The Redditor used shaders to further enhance the beauty of the build. The attention to detail was incredible as the player also made custom trees that looked much better than naturally generated trees. The huts look regular and are made up of spruce and dark oak wood.

Additionally, there are several pointy boulders that look like fingers at the top of the island. Overall, the floating island is incredible to witness.

User reaction to Minecraft Redditor's floating island

Though the Minecraft Builds Reddit page is not the most popular in the community, a few posts have gained a lot of attention and loads of upvotes. The floating island made by 'u/3exu' was one of these posts, as it gathered over 4K upvotes in just a few days.

Loads of Minecraft Redditors loved the floating island structure. Some pointed out how the trees were unique and urged the original poster to share the world download so that they could visit the floating island in the game.

Unfortunately, the original poster and builder of the floating island didn't respond to any of the comments.

Some players showed their appreciation by revealing that the build prompted them to reopen the SkyBlock gamemode in Minecraft and start playing it once again.

SkyBlock is a famous custom gamemode where players start on a small island and are required to survive with limited resources.

Other players talked about how the floating island reminded them of other games that have a similar structure. Some of the games mentioned included Jak and Daxter, Super Mario Galaxy, and Sekiro. The users went on to discuss several aspects of these different games on the thread.

The Redditor who built the floating island is a highly active player who constantly creates new structures in the sandbox game and posts them on the Minecraft Builds Reddit page.

Most of his works feature different kinds of mountains and other natural terrain, usually built manually. He is quite popular on the Reddit page, as his posts often get more than a thousand upvotes.

