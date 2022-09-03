5 best Minecraft 1.19 texture packs for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft 1.19 for Bedrock Edition has some of the best texture packs for players to install. Even though the Java Edition of the game offers more freedom to add and test mods, the highly active community of modders also has some great options for Bedrock Edition players as well.

Similar to resource packs, texture packs change the texture of blocks and mobs without changing the core code of the game itself. If players are tired of seeing the same old textures, they can try out some of the many texture packs out there. While some simply enhance the overall graphics, others can also help players in a more practical sense.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition

5) Clarity Pixel Perfection Texture Pack

Clarity Pixel Perfection resource pack for Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition (Image via 9Minecraft)

When it comes to enhancing texture details within the game, Clarity Pixel Perfection is one of the best choices out there. Furthermore, its compatibility with both the Java and Bedrock Edition has made it quite popular. It makes the game look incredibly realistic with detailed blocks and mob textures.

Additionally, the end result looks even more beautiful when this texture pack is combined with shaders. Fortunately, it does not require shaders for certain features such as the circular sun or realistic skies.

4) The Asphyxious Texture Pack

An Iron Golem looks completely different with The Asphyxious Texture Pack for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via GuideMinecraft)

The popular sandbox game has its fair share of scary situations and mobs. Even though it is considered to be a kid's game, it features many frightening creatures and locations. This is further enhanced by the Asphyxious Texture Pack.

Besides simply enhancing the texture of regular blocks, it also makes significant changes to mob textures, giving them rather spooky appearances. This makes Asphyxious the perfect Halloween-themed texture pack for those looking to make the game scarier.

3) Bare Bones Texture Pack

Bare Bones texture pack for Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition (Image via CurseForge)

As the name suggests, the Bare Bones texture pack strips down all the extra details in block and mob textures, simplifying their designs greatly. Although the overall visual appeal of the game decreases, the game still looks surprisingly pleasant.

With plain green grass and single-shade colored mobs, it makes for a rather unique Minecraft experience. When combined with the Fresh Animations resource pack, players can recreate the look of all official game trailers made by Mojang.

2) Luna HD Texture Pack

Luna HD texture pack for Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition (Image via ResourcePack.net)

When it comes to hyper-realistic and ultra-detailed texture packs, Luna HD is one of the best. It is compatible with the latest versions of the game and runs on both Java and Bedrock Editions. This pack clearly takes block textures to a whole new level.

For players looking for an extremely visually realistic world, this is definitely the ideal choice. However, players must be careful while running it as it can drastically affect their FPS in-game.

1) X-ray Ultimate Texture Pack

X-ray Ultimate for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

Staying true to its name, Minecraft players are generally always mining and searching for ores in the game as they are important resources that can be used in multiple ways. However, finding rare ores is possibly the most time-consuming task in Minecraft. Fortunately, players can download a particular texture pack called X-ray Ultimate to help them find ores easily.

This pack essentially removes the textures of all blocks other than ore blocks to help players find them quickly. Although it does not enhance the game's beauty or graphics, it is extremely practical and useful for players.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S