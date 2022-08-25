Mojang reveals new Minecraft Legends trailer

Minecraft Legends has just released a trailer for the game, which is scheduled for launch in 2023. This is one of the very few looks that Mojang has given for the game.

Legends was announced earlier this year in June, so many Minecraft gamers might not have even heard of it yet. The developers have created just a few games at this point, including Minecraft Dungeons, so this is exciting.

The new trailer was shared on Twitter by the official Legends account. Check it out below.

Minecraft Legends new trailer: What does it reveal about the game?

Legends is considered a real-time action strategy video game. With that in mind, here's the latest trailer:

Call on your allies, Unite the Overworld, and become a hero in The piglins are here – and they’re hungry to claim new territory.Call on your allies, Unite the Overworld, and become a hero in #MinecraftLegends The piglins are here – and they’re hungry to claim new territory.Call on your allies, Unite the Overworld, and become a hero in #MinecraftLegends! https://t.co/MM9LHVdNch

In the game, piglins are the main antagonists as the Nether is threatening to overtake the Overworld. Mojang describes it as:

"Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home. Take the fight to the piglins before their Nether corruption devours the Overworld!"

The trailer begins with a narrator telling listeners that they loved the Overworld before it knew the cruelty of the piglins. In the game, it seems like the gameplay will center around players trying to defeat the piglins so that this particular "legend" doesn't come true.

The trailer focuses on the antagonist of the game, the piglins. They're attempting to take over and "spread the scourge of greed and fire." The narrator mentions heeding the call of a hero, who will presumably be the players in the same way that the avatar is referred to as a hero for Dungeons.

It also features a good look at some new mobs, which look like variations of existing Nether creatures. Hoglins seems to roll into cube-like monsters that are capable of dealing damage and moving swiftly.

The gameplay, a few shots of which are interspersed with the cinematic portions of the trailer, looks similar to Dungeons with more of an animated art style.

The trailer stopped short of naming an exact release date, though. There are very few details surrounding the game, but a few things are known. Mojang is, interestingly enough, not working on it alone.

Their previous titles have been theirs alone, but Legends is going to be a collaborative project. Blackbird Interactive, a Canadian studio that assisted with Minecraft Earth, will be developing the game as well.

Minecraft Legends cover art (Image via Mojang)

It will likely be a multiplayer game, too, much like Dungeons and Minecraft, as both have single and multiplayer options.

The following platforms have already been confirmed to receive the game upon its release:

Microsoft Windows

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

It's currently unclear if the game will have cross-platform features, but there is a strong possibility given that the other games have them.

This is Mojang's third venture outside their main game, although Story Mode is often forgotten about. As the release date grows closer, more information will likely come available. Fans should keep an eye on official channels for more.

