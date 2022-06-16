5 best builds in Minecraft Dungeons (2022)

Minecraft Dungeons has a lot of different items to offer. Armor and weapons both see a much wider variety of options. The weapon and armor items in Minecraft Java and Bedrock are fairly limited. In Dungeons, however, there are so many different types of weapons and armor, and they each offer unique benefits, but they also have their own weaknesses.

These strengths and weaknesses are important because they allow players to try out different combos and find out what works. These combinations are called builds, and a build is just any combination of artifacts, weapons, armor, or other items.

A build can be totally random, or it could have a purpose to serve. For instance, a build could be employed to help a player with the level or levels the player finds themselves in. Here are the best builds to try out in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons players can try these five stellar build options

5) Warrior Tank Build

This build utilizes claymores, hammers, and gadgets as its melee weapons. Claymores are among the best swords in the game. The armor should be the Mercenary armor, which has the following abilities:

+X health

35% damage reduction

+20% weapon damage boost aura

The ranged weapons should be heavy crossbows.

Shock Powder, Death Cap Mushroom, Wind Horn, Flame Quiver, and Boots of Swiftness are helpful in this particular build, too. This is one of the more creative builds, but it's still one of the best.

4) Healing Build

A Totem of Regeneration, one of the most useful items in the game. (Image via Mojang)

This build involves any melee weapon enchanted with a Healing enchantment. These enchantments are good for players who are less concerned with preserving health. They allow such players to take damage and heal afterward.

The Mystery armor should be included for defensive purposes. Sabrewing should serve as the ranged weapon this time around.

These items will also be available and very useful: Totem of Regeneration, Shielding Totem, and Love Medallion.

3) Speedy Assassin

Shock Powder (Image via Jira Minecraft)

In this Minecraft Dungeons build, Daggers and Sickles should be the melee weapons. The robe should be made of embers, and the armor should be made of spiders. Alongside those choices, a rapid crossbow and auto crossbow as ranged weapons are more solid decisions.

Shock Powder and Boots of Swiftness are two of the artifacts found by the player that can really boost speed, which will be most useful in a build like this.

2) Soul Reaper

Corrupted Beacon in action (Image via Mojang)

In this particular Minecraft Dungeons build, the Soul Knife and Soul Scythe are the melee weapons, while Soul Robe is the chosen armor type. Players can use other weapons, including the Soul Crossbow and Soul Bow.

Coupled with those, the following artifacts will be most useful:

Lightning Rod

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Torment Quiver

Soul Healer

All the weapons and many of the artifacts have one thing in common: souls. Souls are an important part of the game, and soul collection is something that many players prioritize for various reasons.

The Corrupted Beacon uses those souls to power itself, and it is widely considered the best artifact in the game.

This build is considered a soul build and is one of the best builds available.

1) Master Archer

Jamie Moran @JamieMoranUK Checkout the Cursed Axe and Chains in Minecraft Dungeons





In this last and arguably best Minecraft Dungeons build, the melee weapon can vary. Anything that has the Chains enchantment, which is ideal for daggers, is a good choice. Evocation and Frost Bite can also serve as the robe and armor, respectively.

Since this is a ranged build, lots of ranged weapons can work well. The Scatter Crossbow and Feral Soul Crossbow are among the best choices.

This build prioritizes distance, so it helps players get more versatile and learn how to attack from a distance. This is helpful because attacking from far away is often the safest method.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

