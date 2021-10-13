5 best Minecraft Dungeons enchantments for daggers

Minecraft Dungeons makes great use of enchantments. These features are very useful in standard Minecraft as well, but are arguably more essential in Dungeons.

There are also a lot more weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, providing extra flexibility. Daggers is a new weapon that Dungeons added, and there are several good enchantments for them. Here are five of the best.

Top 5 Minecraft Dungeons dagger enchantments

5) Stunning

Stunning, a pretty solid enchantment for a dagger.(Image via Mojang)

This enchantment is helpful because it will temporarily stun the enemies. However, the chances of that happening are low and it doesn't last that long either. It's helpful, but there are better enchantments to prioritize. This enchantment can be improved, but there are plenty better.

4) Leeching

🎃Prowl-o-ween🎃 @Prowl8413 Just got done streaming some @dungeonsgame and let me tell you having a double leeching sword is way OP lol. I cranked it to the hardest difficulty and just melted badguys away, was super fun! Thanks for coming out to those that did! Just got done streaming some @dungeonsgame and let me tell you having a double leeching sword is way OP lol. I cranked it to the hardest difficulty and just melted badguys away, was super fun! Thanks for coming out to those that did!

Fighting enemies in Minecraft Dungeons can be draining, especially to a player's health. Being able to passively regain the lost health is a huge bonus in difficult levels.

The Leeching enchantment, which can be applied to daggers, means that defeating a mob gives a small portion of its maximum health back to the player.

3) Radiance

brog @probrog Can we get an f for radiance in Minecraft dungeons Can we get an f for radiance in Minecraft dungeons

Radiance is a great enchantment to have. It has a 20 percent chance of spawning a circular area that heals all allies inside. This is perfect for multiplayer and can be extremely useful in singleplayer as well.

Players who are struggling to keep their health up can use this to great effect. The only reason it's not higher is because it's got a 20 percent chance of triggering.

2) Thundering

Thundering is a great enchantment, and it can be the most fun, too. This enchantment has a 30 percent chance to attract a lightning strike that will damage nearby enemies.

This is perfect for difficult Minecraft Dungeons levels in which the amount of mobs can be overwhelming.

1) Chains

Chains, arguably the best enchantment for a dagger in Minecraft Dungeons.(Image via Mojang)

This enchantment is the best because it provides players with multiple options. Chains temporarily take a cluster of mobs together and keep them bound for a short amount of time.

This will allow players to escape, heal, or continue dealing uninterrupted damage, making this enchantment the best one for daggers.

These enchantments will more than enhance and embellish gameplay in Minecraft Dungeons. Players are implored to try them out and pick their favorites.

With that being said, which enchantment is the best for daggers?

