Corrupted Beacon in Minecraft Dungeons: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft Dungeons, there is a very powerful artifact that is capable of doing loads of damage to mobs. The Corrupted Beacon is a version of the standard beacon in Minecraft that gives players status effects to help them.

It is currently the only artifact in the game that has a unique variant. It is already one of the most powerful objects in the entire game, so players should try to find one and use it when they need help. Here's everything gamers need to know about the Corrupted Beacon in Minecraft Dungeons.

Corrupted Beacon: A complete guide to the Minecraft Dungeons artifact

The beacon is an in-game artifact that uses souls to shoot a high-powered beam that endlessly damages mobs until it runs out of souls. The in-game description reads:

"The Corrupted Beacon holds immense power within. It waits for the moment to unleash its wrath."

The Guide to Minecraft Dungeons: A Handbook for Heroes also offers a bit of insight into the item:

"The Corrupted Beacon fires an intense magical beam that damages mobs unlikely enough to be in the way. It is capable of causing massive amounts of damage."

The following places can have it, so players should look for it when they're at these levels:

Pumpkin Pastures (Adventure)

Cacti Canyon

Redstone Mines

Gale Sanctum

Additionally, it can be purchased from the Mystery Merchant and the Village Merchant. Once players have gathered the maximum amount of souls (300), they can fire it for a total of 24 seconds.

The Corrupted Beacon uses souls as fuel, so once it runs out, it will stop firing. It uses approximately 12.5 souls per second. The beam can fire up to 40 blocks away, which is farther than players can see on-screen.

It is said that each tick of damage will deal "around 10% of the damage per second value," according to the Minecraft Wiki. It has the following abilities:

5769 artifact damage per second

+1 Soul Gathering

Requires Souls to power

Small 2.5 second cooldown

It is the only artifact with a unique variant and that variant is the Corrupted Pumpkin. It functions pretty much the exact same way except with a different model and different colored beam.

This version can only be obtained from the Gift Wrapper in the village and it has the same exact unique abilities, so there's not much reason to attempt getting it.

