All Minecraft Dungeons runes locations

Minecraft Dungeons, by all accounts, is not a very long game. While many games take a while to complete, Minecraft Dungeons is a shorter experience.

To further extend gameplay, Mojang had to come up with other ways to keep players engaged after they finished Dungeons. This is where runes come into play.

Runes were introduced as a way to give users something to look for in each level but also as a way to unlock a secret level. There are nine runes for players to find in Minecraft Dungeons. Here's where they are and how to use them.

Minecraft Dungeons runes guide

It should be noted that gamers cannot find the runes on their first playthrough. At least one run of Minecraft Dungeons has to be completed by the player. Here's where to get each rune.

Creeper Woods

Creeper Woods (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The rune in this level is found near the small town occupied by corrupt villagers. There is a stone area nearby with a switch that will open a hidden door. Players can go inside, interact, and collect the rune that spawns.

Cacti Canyon

Here, players will need to collect keys for the level. At the bottom left of the area, there will be a gated section with hostile mobs. After defeating them, players may approach the palm tree closest to the stone wall. There will be another switch for a rune there.

Soggy Swamp

Soggy Swamp (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

For this rune, Minecraft Dungeons players have to defeat the boss first. Upon defeat, there is a stone pillar with mushrooms growing around it. Near that is yet another button that rewards the third rune.

Pumpkin Pastures

Fortunately, this rune is close to the beginning. In this level, the first house that’s on fire has a hill with ramparts nearby. Beyond the ramparts and behind a few crates is where the fourth switch lies.

Redstone Mines

ITF JUSTIN @itchythroatfrog I've been playing Minecraft Dungeons for a while and I've finally collected all the runes! I've been playing Minecraft Dungeons for a while and I've finally collected all the runes! https://t.co/fy0J32zFsp

This time, Minecraft Dungeons players will have to get to the point of rescuing the villages for the second time in this level. The fifth switch will be located by the northern wall near crystals with a lantern.

Fiery Forge

This is arguably the easiest rune to find in the entire game. At the first door of this level, there are steps going down towards a hard-to-miss switch for the sixth rune.

Desert Temple

Desert Temple (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Here, there will be a point where Dungeons players need a gold key. At this point, there is a switch in the room that players can find. While it can be a challenge to pinpoint inside, this is where the seventh rune is.

Highblock Hall

Queen Bethy 🖤👑 @Blacksoul758 Erm I just spent 10 hours on minecraft dungeons trying to unlock a secret level. I redid all 9 levels just to find runes to upload this level called ??? But I finally did it Erm I just spent 10 hours on minecraft dungeons trying to unlock a secret level. I redid all 9 levels just to find runes to upload this level called ??? But I finally did it https://t.co/Yo3tWeulIa

Near the end of this level, there will be a Minecraft Dungeons village filled with zombies. To the right, there will be stairs leading to a level in the stone wall that has the penultimate rune.

Obsidian Pinnacle

The ninth and final rune will be found in the library in the middle of the level. It's also one of the easier runes to find. After that, the "????" secret level will be unlocked.

