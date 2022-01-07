What are runes in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons has a very different set of features compared to the original Minecraft, and this extends to things such as runes that can be found in various levels.

Runes are items that players can find throughout their travels in Minecraft Dungeons after defeating the Arch-Illager and moving onto the post-game. Once doing so, players will gain access to a new location at their camp.

Southeast from their mission table and past the barn, players can take a few piston pads to clear a gap and head west. There should be a drawbridge nearby, as well as a temple. The drawbridge can lower and lead back to the main camp before players investigate the new temple.

Minecraft Dungeons: What do runes do?

Runes can unlock ???, also known as the secret cow level (Image via Mojang)

At the back of the newfound temple in a hero's camp, players will notice an area to place runes. They'll then need to head out into Minecraft Dungeons' many levels to obtain these runes and set them in the temple's recepticle. In all, there are a total of ten runes to collect, one of which the player should've already received for completing the story. Players will also need to place the first rune into the temple's altar before the necessary path to the other nine will open.

Below, players can find the levels where runes spawn. Players will need to collect one rune from each of the following locations.

Creeper Woods

Redstone Mines

Soggy Swamp

Pumpkin Pastures

Cacti Canyon

Desert Temple

Fiery Forge

Highblock Halls

Obsidian Pinnacle

If players would like, they can simply set their Minecraft Dungeons difficult to the lowest setting and run through the levels to find the runes. Once finding the runes, players can also exit back to camp without completing the level and collecting the runes will still count. Once all ten have been collected and placed in the temple, a new path through the nearby wall will open, leading to a map that players can pick up, as well as a few chests.

The map will unlock a new location for players to head to from their mission select table labeled "???." This stage is also known as the hidden cow level, likely a callback to the level of the same type made famous by Diablo II. In Minecraft Dungeons, this stage is full of easily-killable mooshrooms and is a great way to farm for experience and loot.

Although working in a different capacity, runes also appear when accessing Ancient Hunts. Players must sacrifice gear to enter these endgame runs, and each item is given a specific rune. Depending on the order that items are sacrificed, the rune collection will generate different areas and mobs for the hero to defeat.

