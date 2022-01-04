Where to find the Piglin Merchant in Minecraft Dungeons

One of the many merchants players can utilize at their camp in Minecraft Dungeons, the Piglin Merchant takes gold heroes receive from Ancient Hunts and provides them with gilded quality items.

Before utilizing this merchant's particular talents in Minecraft Dungeons, heroes will need to unlock it. Unlike some of the other merchants in the game, the Piglin Merchant requires no rescuing.

Players will need to obtain one piece of gold during an Ancient Hunt in order for the Piglin Merchant to be unlocked. However, once it's unlocked, the merchant will be available indefinitely at the player's camp.

Minecraft Dungeons: Where to find the Piglin Merchant at camp

The Piglin Merchant stays close to a certain area it fancies (Image via Mojang)

Once the Piglin Merchant has been unlocked in Minecraft Dungeons, players will likely want to seek it out on occasion for its gilded items and to spend their allocated gold.

To find this merchant, players should check the cave near their Nether portal. This Nether-themed cave will become the home of the Piglin Merchant once it has been unlocked.

It makes sense for the Piglin Merchant to stay close to the Nether portal, as piglins in the original Minecraft originate from the Nether dimension. Maybe the Piglin Merchant is homesick? Or maybe it makes trips to and from the Nether to resupply.

Regardless of its interactions in the Nether, the Piglin Merchant can reliably be found in this cave indefinitely.

Minecraft Dungeons players should be able to trade with the Piglin Merchant for gilded items, but the number of available trades can increase if heroes are willing to upgrade the merchant.

For the first trade slot unlock, heroes will need to complete three Ancient Hunts. For the second unlock slot, they will need to clear 15 Ancient Hunts. Not only do Ancient Hunts help players unlock additional slots for the Piglin Merchant, but they will also restock inventory.

This can also be accomplished by spending gold, but players may opt to hang on to that particular resource.

Check in with the Piglin Merchant periodically in Minecraft Dungeons, as its rotating inventory may surprise those who barter with it frequently. Much like its original Minecraft counterparts, the Piglin Merchant has more than a few goodies for heroes who are willing to part with their hard-earned gold.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul