5 most useful items in Minecraft Dungeons

There are tons of different items in Minecraft Dungeons. Each one has a use and an advantage, making them all very valuable. There are weapons and armor available in the game that can make for a really good loadout or a build.

Each weapon and armor has its use, but a few items in the game are universally more helpful. This article will list 5 such items.

Most useful items for all Minecraft Dungeons players

5) Mercenary Armor

Mercenary Armor has boosting effects on both offense and defense, with a massive 35% damage reduction for Minecraft Dungeons players. Additionally, it has a 20% boost in damage from weapons for players and their allies. There are no special abilities, but it remains one of the best armor sets in the game.

4) Heavy Crossbow

Ranged attacking is beneficial in Minecraft Dungeons, so ranged weapons are really important. The Heavy Crossbow has strong attacking stats, so it's a useful weapon for any and all players. It's one of the best crossbows in the entire game, making it extremely valuable. Players can also hold down the button to shoot faster, which is a big advantage for this weapon.

3) Soul Knife

Collecting souls is very important in Minecraft Dungeons, so having one that does two each time is helpful for players. This weapon is also immensely powerful, which makes it one of the best weapons and most useful items in the game.

2) Hammer of Gravity

The Hammer of Gravity is one of the best overall weapons in Minecraft Dungeons. This weapon has high power, low speed, and high range, so the only detractor is the speed.

It will also increase melee damage, pulling enemies in closer to make them easier to attack as well as a few other advantages. It's by far one of the most advantageous weapons players can get their hands on.

The Hammer of Gravity is one of the best items (Image via Mojang)

1) Highland Armor

Defense is extremely important in Minecraft, so good armor sets are very valuable. The Highland Armor is arguably the most unique armor set. With this set equipped, players gain speed after a dodge roll, a useful advantage. Players also get 35% damage reduction and do 30% more melee damage, making it extremely useful all around.

Highland Armor is very useful (Image via Mojang)

