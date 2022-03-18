5 best mobs in Minecraft Dungeons

There are quite a few mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, even more so than in the base game. The game has expanded a lot, and mobs are one of the primary beneficiaries. They're arguably more useful and sometimes more dangerous than ever before.

While there are a few really good mobs in Dungeons, only a few can claim to be the best. Here are a few of those mobs.

Minecraft Dungeons: Which mobs are the best?

5) Soul Entity

Soul Entity is a mob that players can summon for help in battle. It is summoned using a Soul Lantern. While in battle, Soul Entity will attack any and all mobs that startle it. It will eventually disappear regardless of whether it is killed and will need to be summoned again, but it is very helpful.

4) Green Enchanted Sheep

Enchanted Sheep can also be summoned to help players. They will enter the battle whenever Enchanted Grass is used. They appear in several different colors and will assist players, but only the Green Enchanted Sheep can attack mobs, making it the best of the three options.

The Enchanted Sheep can be green, red and blue, and each one does slightly different things when in the game.

3) Guardian Vex

Guardian Vex (Image via Ben Exell/ArtStation)

The Guardian Vex was added to Minecraft Dungeons in the Echoing Void DLC. Guardian Vexes carry maces, which help them in battle. Whenever they are summoned, they will attack any and all mobs by smashing them into the ground with their mace.

They will eventually disappear even if they aren't killed and can be summoned again using the Vexing Chant.

2) Piggy Bank

Nothing is better than getting loot and the Piggy Bank, or loot pig, is one of the best sources of that. It's rare but also passive, so if players see one, they can attack it without fear. When they're killed, they drop emeralds and other good loot.

1) Iron Golem

Crazy Guys Double Tap Gaming @guys_tap

Is The Iron Golem ACTUALLY A VILLAGER IN A POWER ARMOR?

thats why when building a iron golem it uses a pumpkin?

Funny how your Character wears a pumpkin in Minecraft Came up with this idea after playing fallout 4 n looking and observing the Iron Golem in Minecraft Dungeons lol.Is The Iron Golem ACTUALLY A VILLAGER IN A POWER ARMOR?thats why when building a iron golem it uses a pumpkin?Funny how your Character wears a pumpkin in Minecraft Came up with this idea after playing fallout 4 n looking and observing the Iron Golem in Minecraft Dungeons lol.Is The Iron Golem ACTUALLY A VILLAGER IN A POWER ARMOR?thats why when building a iron golem it uses a pumpkin?Funny how your Character wears a pumpkin in Minecraft😀 https://t.co/sHcTP1ktAq

The Iron Golem is one of the best mobs in Minecraft, so it makes sense to be one of the best in Minecraft Dungeons, too. It can be summoned with a golem kit and will attack any hostile mobs or mobs that are being attacked by players. It is the biggest and strongest of all summonable mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi