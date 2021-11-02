How to get sheep in Minecraft Dungeons

Sheep are one of the primary mobs in Minecraft, and they remain common in Minecraft Dungeons. They act mostly the same and can be killed for item drops as well. One key difference with the sheep in Minecraft Dungeons is that they can actually be enchanted.

In Minecraft, only weapons, armor, and certain other items could be enchanted. Mobs cannot, but in Minecraft Dungeons, they can and it makes them a lot better. Here's what players need to know about sheep in Minecraft Dungeons.

Sheep in Minecraft Dungeons: A complete guide

The sheep's appearance in Minecraft Dungeons is almost exactly like its appearance in Minecraft. The only difference is that the sheep's texture in Minecraft Dungeons is slightly more saturated.

The following levels can spawn sheep:

Camp

Creeper Woods

Creepy Crypt (Outside)

Pumpkin Pastures

Cacti Canyon (In Canyon)

Lone Fortress

Sheep will function almost the same way as they do in Minecraft, which is similar to almost any passive mob. They will wander aimlessly and eat grass, which is just like what Minecraft Dungeons cows do, and what both mobs did in the original game.

Sheep and cows function the same and are about as common as one another (Image via Mojang)

In terms of an enchanted sheep, they cannot be enchanted by an enchanter, but they can spawn already enchanted. An enchanted sheep will appear with glowing yellow eyes and usually gets a speed or defense-based enchantment.

Any offensive enchantment will have no effect on the sheep. For example, if an enchanted sheep has the fire trail enchantment, the effect does not damage the Minecraft Dungeons player.

Sheep can spawn up to level 103, which means they will have a health of 2498.4, making them a lot more difficult to kill. They won't drop wool like they do in Minecraft, because Minecraft Dungeons doesn't really have a use for that item.

Instead, they can drop items like meat, weapons, or armor, though they're usually common items that aren't that useful other than as a salvage for emeralds.

