Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void DLC: Everything players need to know

Last year, Mojang announced a new DLC for Minecraft Dungeons called The Echoing Void. The much-awaited DLC is finally out today and available to players all across the world.

The Echoing Void DLC takes players to the End dimension for the first time in Minecraft Dungeons. Mojang has previously released the Nether realm in Flames of the Nether DLC.

Pull on your elytra, count those Eyes of Ender, and pray this won’t be your end too; Echoing Void DLC is out now!



With the truth finally unfolding, learn more about the gripping end to the Dungeons’ Orb of Dominance saga:



↣ https://t.co/FYKpqZMtCF ↢ pic.twitter.com/msgaas2hvt — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) July 28, 2021

Players enter the End Dimensions to pursue the Arch-illager and the Orb of Dominance in the final DLC of Minecraft Dungeons. The update brings new quests, artifacts, weapons, and monsters based around the realm of the void.

This article covers everything players need to know about the latest Echoing Void DLC.

Read: Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depth DLC: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void DLC

Mojang is finally ready to conclude Minecraft Dungeons' story with The Echoing Void DLC. With the power of the Orb of Dominance, Archie aka Arch-illager became the leader of illagers and waged war against his enemies, including villagers.

The Echoing Void DLC takes players to the End dimension to take a final stand against the arch-illager and the Orb of Dominance. As Minecraft ends with the final battle against the Ender Dragon, developers probably decided to end Minecraft Dungeons in the same dimension.

In Minecraft Dungeons' brand new DLC, players will

face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats that lurk in the dark dimension in which Enderman resides.

Here are the official patch notes of Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void:

DLC Features

New mobs in the End (Image via Mojang)

Three new missions

Six existing missions expanded with new Endersent dungeons

All-new mobs and enemies

Two new skins

Endermite pet

New Artifacts

Shadow Shifter

Tome of Duplication

Vexing Chant

Void Quiver

New Armor

Entertainer’s Garb

The Troubadour (Unique)

Shulker Armor

Sturdy Shulker Armor (Unique)

Teleportation Robes

Unstable Robes (Unique)

New Weapons

Backstabber (Melee)

Swift Striker (Melee Unique)

Void Bow (Ranged)

Call of the Void (Ranged Unique)

Shadow Crossbow (Ranged)

Veiled Crossbow (Ranged Unique)

Obsidian Claymore (Melee)

The Starless Night (Melee Unique)

Void Touched Blades (Melee)

The Beginning and The End (Melee Unique)

Other new content

The Echoing Void DLC adds many puzzles, features, and mobs for the Overworld. Players can get ten new achievements/trophies in this DLC. Mojang has also fixed bugs and glitches from previous DLCs.

How to get The Echoing Void DLC?

Silently waiting, patience unabating.



It’s nearly time for their attack, but in the interim here’s the soundtrack!



↣ https://t.co/nsFI4WvSYs ↢ pic.twitter.com/ZKe9RTQktp — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) July 26, 2021

Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void DLC is available for $5.99 on Minecraft's official site. Players without previous DLCs can instead buy Ultimate DLC Bundle containing all Minecraft Dungeons DLCs for $19.99.

Along with The Echoing Void DLC, Mojang also released Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, featuring the entire story of Minecraft Dungeons. This includes the base game along with all six DLCs. It is available for $39.99 on the official site.

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Ashish Yadav