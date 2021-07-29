Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void DLC: Everything players need to know

Last year, Mojang announced a new DLC for Minecraft Dungeons called The Echoing Void. The much-awaited DLC is finally out today and available to players all across the world.
The Echoing Void DLC takes players to the End dimension for the first time in Minecraft Dungeons. Mojang has previously released the Nether realm in Flames of the Nether DLC.
Players enter the End Dimensions to pursue the Arch-illager and the Orb of Dominance in the final DLC of Minecraft Dungeons. The update brings new quests, artifacts, weapons, and monsters based around the realm of the void.
This article covers everything players need to know about the latest Echoing Void DLC.
Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void DLC
Mojang is finally ready to conclude Minecraft Dungeons' story with The Echoing Void DLC. With the power of the Orb of Dominance, Archie aka Arch-illager became the leader of illagers and waged war against his enemies, including villagers.
The Echoing Void DLC takes players to the End dimension to take a final stand against the arch-illager and the Orb of Dominance. As Minecraft ends with the final battle against the Ender Dragon, developers probably decided to end Minecraft Dungeons in the same dimension.
In Minecraft Dungeons' brand new DLC, players will
face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats that lurk in the dark dimension in which Enderman resides.
Here are the official patch notes of Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void:
DLC Features
- Three new missions
- Six existing missions expanded with new Endersent dungeons
- All-new mobs and enemies
- Two new skins
- Endermite pet
New Artifacts
- Shadow Shifter
- Tome of Duplication
- Vexing Chant
- Void Quiver
New Armor
- Entertainer’s Garb
- The Troubadour (Unique)
- Shulker Armor
- Sturdy Shulker Armor (Unique)
- Teleportation Robes
- Unstable Robes (Unique)
New Weapons
- Backstabber (Melee)
- Swift Striker (Melee Unique)
- Void Bow (Ranged)
- Call of the Void (Ranged Unique)
- Shadow Crossbow (Ranged)
- Veiled Crossbow (Ranged Unique)
- Obsidian Claymore (Melee)
- The Starless Night (Melee Unique)
- Void Touched Blades (Melee)
- The Beginning and The End (Melee Unique)
Other new content
The Echoing Void DLC adds many puzzles, features, and mobs for the Overworld. Players can get ten new achievements/trophies in this DLC. Mojang has also fixed bugs and glitches from previous DLCs.
How to get The Echoing Void DLC?
Minecraft Dungeons' The Echoing Void DLC is available for $5.99 on Minecraft's official site. Players without previous DLCs can instead buy Ultimate DLC Bundle containing all Minecraft Dungeons DLCs for $19.99.
Along with The Echoing Void DLC, Mojang also released Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, featuring the entire story of Minecraft Dungeons. This includes the base game along with all six DLCs. It is available for $39.99 on the official site.
