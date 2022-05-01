What is the best soul build in Minecraft Dungeons

In Minecraft Dungeons, a player's loadout is called a build. In a build, gamers can use their favorite weapons in different ways. Gamers can equip certain artifacts, pets, weapons, and armor to try and accomplish their goal. Sometimes, that goal is just to beat the level. In that case, using a strong build is good.

Other times, a build serves a purpose. Players might have a build to try and prioritize emerald collection or some other objective. One of the most popular builds is a soul build, where players set their loadout to prioritize soul collection.

There are many different ways to go about this as there are a lot of soul-based weapons, armor, and items in Minecraft Dungeons. It ultimately comes down to the player's preference. Players can build on their own or they can use a pre-made build. This article will explain a good soul build that players can try.

Best soul build to use in Minecraft Dungeons

The melee weapon for a good soul build should be either the soul knife or the soul scythe. Obviously, both of these weapons collect souls, but they are also good on their own. The soul knife has:

X melee damage

Thrust attack

+1 Soul gathering

On the other hand, the soul scythe has:

X melee damage

+1 Soul gathering

The armor in use for a soul build should be the soul robe. It has the following abilities:

+X health

+X% soul gathering

+50% artifact damage.

The soul robe collects 100% of souls, so the souls that the weapons add will be collected if this armor is used. For ranged weapons, soul builds can have a variety of weapons. However, the soul bow is probably the best as it has increased ranged damage and one extra soul gathering.

Soul robe (Image via Mojang)

The artifacts in this build should be the Lightning Rod, Harvester, and Corrupted Beacon. Players can get the maximum use out of these artificats in Minecraft Dungeons.

The Lightning Rod damages nearby enemies with lighting. The Harvester unleashes a massive explosion of souls, and the Corrupted Beacon destroys nearly everything in its path. It is widely considered one of the best artifacts in the game, which is why most soul builds use it.

Naturally, this soul build won't work best for everyone. Builds are complex and often reflect the player's playstyle. Their choice of weapon between the soul knife and soul scythe can vary, and they might also want other weapons or armor.

The great part about Minecraft Dungeons is that there can be variety, even in a build focused on collecting souls. Players can also customize the pre-made builds to fit their own playstyle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

