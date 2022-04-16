5 best artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons in 2022

In Minecraft Dungeons, artifacts are significant. They're one of the best things in the game because they're powerful and useful. These are often equipped to temporarily summon assistance from someone else in the game.

Here's their official definition:

"These rare objects are imbued with mysterious powers and are awarded to you each time you complete a level. Artifacts can also be found in black and silver loot chests. They are best used in moments of dire need – when you're swarmed or facing a malevolent boss mob."

There are quite a few available in Dungeons, making some of them better than others by default. Here are the five best ones to look for.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Best artifacts to look for in Minecraft Dungeons

5) Harvester

Harvester is highly effective. When players are in trouble, they can use this to turn the tide effectively. This artifact creates a large explosion surrounding the gamer.

It will destroy mobs, but the best part is that it harvests the souls (hence the name). Souls are one of the more critical aspects of the game, so automatically collecting them is excellent.

4) Corrupted Seeds

This Minecraft Dungeons artifact will, when summoned, target eight mobs and give players a significant boost with them. It will entangle them and leave them poisoned, eventually killing them.

It also doesn't require souls to operate, which is helpful. The biggest downside to this artifact is that not everyone has access to it, as it is exclusive to the Jungle Awakens DLC.

3) Love Medallion

The Love Medallion will turn three mobs into allies, though only for 10 seconds. However, during those brief seconds, the mobs will fight other hostile mobs and are given a damage boost.

It's only a brief help, but it is pretty significant. It's also not restricted to any DLC. All Minecraft Dungeons players should try it out.

2) Torment Quiver

Torment Quiver (Image via Mojang)

Though it does require 30 souls to operate, it does collect them, too, to try and offset the loss. It gives players three slow arrows and increases knockback. It also allows arrows to pass through walls, which is fantastic.

Moreover, Torment Quiver has a brief six-second cooldown. Hence, players can use it much faster than some other artifacts.

1) Corrupted Beacon

Corrupted Beacon is the best artifact in the entire game. It has the unique ability to shoot a high-powered beam that continuously damages mobs until they run out of souls. It's one of the most damaging artifacts available to Minecraft Dungeons players.

The in-game description reads:

"The Corrupted Beacon holds immense power within. It waits for the moment to unleash its wrath."

Using this artifact can instantly clear a path and turn the tides in a battle that might seem lost for the player.

