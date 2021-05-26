5 best artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons in 2021

In Minecraft Dungeons, the player's gear can be customized in many different ways. The player has a few armor sets, a ranged weapon, a melee weapon, and three spaces for artifacts in the game.

The artifacts are chosen by the player and have many different uses, including healing, dealing damage, and providing buffs. Each artifact is diverse and can make or break the build one might have in mind.

The article takes an in-depth look at the five best artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons and where they can be found.

Some of the best artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons

#5 - Totem of Shielding

(via TheGamer)

The Totem of Shielding, when placed, forms a hexagon of yellow light around its position. When the hexagon is formed, enemy projectiles are blocked from all directions. However, enemies can walk through the hexagon, and projectiles fired by the player still pass through the barrier towards enemies.

There are a few different locations to find the Totem of Shielding in Minecraft Dungeons:

Cacti Canyon

Desert Temple

Underhalls

Lone Fortress (In the DLC)

Crimson Forest (In the DLC)

Luxury Merchants

#4 - Corrupted Beacon

(via Windows Central)

The Corrupted Beacon is an artifact that fires a high-powered beam that deals continuous damage to mobs. It requires Souls, a consumable resource in Minecraft Dungeons, and is obtained by killing mobs. With the maximum amount of souls gathered being 300, the Corrupted Beacon can be fired for 24 seconds in total and uses 12.5 souls per second.

There are a few different locations to find the Corrupted Beacon in Minecraft Dungeons:

Cacti Canyon

Redstone Mines

Gale Sanctum (In the DLC)

Pumpin Pastures (Adventure)

Mystery Merchant

Village Merchant

#3 - Soul Healer

(via GameWith)

The Soul Healer amulet is an artifact that heals the most injured ally nearby, including the user and summons (summoned by specific artifacts). Like the Corrupted Beacon, the amount of health restored is determined by the number of souls used to activate the artifact. It can be activated even when the player is in total health.

There are a few different locations to find the Soul Healer in Minecraft Dungeons:

Soggy Swamp

Soggy Cave

Fiery Forge

Overgrown Temple (In the DLC)

Crimson Forest (In the DLC)

Luxury Merchant

#2 - Ghost Cloak

(via GameWith)

The Ghost Cloak, when used, grants the wearer a buff known as the "Ghost Form" for a short time, allowing the user to walk through enemies and absorb some damage.

When activated, the Ghost Cloak gives the user a slight speed boost and 50% damage reduction, which makes it worthwhile to retreat from large groups of people. However, if the player uses a weapon while in Ghost Form, the effect will immediately be removed.

There are a few different locations to find Ghost Cloak in Minecraft Dungeons:

Creepy Crypt (Adventure, Apocalypse)

Obsidian Pinnacle (Adventure, Apocalypse)

Lower Temple (Adventure, Apocalypse)

Windswept Peaks (Apocalypse, DLC)

Nether Fortress (In the DLC)

Village Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Luxury Merchant

#1 - Totem of Regeneration

(via TheGamer)

Finally, the Totem of Regeneration is an artifact that makes a circle around the player that will heal any players within the boundary. The Totem of Regeneration can be placed temporarily on the ground, healing all allies within a 4-block radius. The player can only be used every 25 seconds for anywhere between 5-10 seconds of healing.

There are a few different locations to find the Totem of Regeneration in Minecraft Dungeons:

Soggy Swamp

Soggy Cave

Fiery Forge

Dingy Jungle (In the DLC)

Basalt Deltas (In the DLC)

