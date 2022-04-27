5 best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons (2022)

Minecraft Dungeons does one thing that Minecraft does not: it provides more variety. Minecraft Dungeons players have access to more weapons and armor than the base game offers.

Instead of just swords, axes, crossbows, and bows, there are several more options for the offensive side of the game.

With that in mind, there is a range of quality within those options. Some are naturally better than others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft Dungeons' best weapons

5) Diamond Sword

The diamond sword is one of the most iconic weapons in gaming, which is reflected in the game. It's a great weapon, one of the best melee weapons in the game.

At a power level of 108, the sword can reach maximum damage of 1,904, which is incredible. It can be purchased from a few merchants or found at these three levels:

Creeper Woods

Creepy Crypt

Pumpkin Pastures

4) Diamond Pickaxe

The diamond pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

This unique weapon is a classic from the base game, where it is not used as a weapon at all. It would be a waste to use it in that fashion. This version of the diamond pickaxe is much stronger and gives crafters more emeralds.

This makes it a strong option to level up with since emeralds can be traded for better gear, weapons, or artifacts at the merchant's booth.

3) Hammer of Gravity

marcos @marcos27pr

1: it's a rare Fox Armor /firebrand golden AxE



2: Hammer of gravity/ splendid robe (both have a glow similar to when you enchant a dimon armor in minecraft ) @RealKLobb My 2 best looking sets1: it's a rare Fox Armor /firebrand golden AxE2: Hammer of gravity/ splendid robe (both have a glow similar to when you enchant a dimon armor in minecraft ) @RealKLobb My 2 best looking sets 1: it's a rare Fox Armor /firebrand golden AxE2: Hammer of gravity/ splendid robe (both have a glow similar to when you enchant a dimon armor in minecraft ) https://t.co/FVn4Gga933

Unique weapons tend to be the best in the game, and this particular unique weapon has high power, low speed, and high range. This essentially means that there’s only one real downside to it: the lack of speed.

The Hammer of Gravity increases melee damage and pulls enemies in closer. This makes them easier to attack, and the weapon also has a good splash. All in all, Minecraft Dungeons players can do a lot worse than the Hammer of Gravity.

2) Grave Bane

All unique weapons provide a certain bonus ability. Grave Bane's unique ability functions essentially like Smite in Minecraft. It deals more damage to undead mobs like zombies and skeletons.

These two are pretty common, so this weapon is useful more often than other unique weapons. It also has a good range for a melee weapon, which adds to its quality.

1) Cursed Axe

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame Spells on spells on spells! Enchanting a cursed axe may seem like overkill, but this particular combo will conveniently hog-tie your foes until you feel like dealing with them. Efficient! Spells on spells on spells! Enchanting a cursed axe may seem like overkill, but this particular combo will conveniently hog-tie your foes until you feel like dealing with them. Efficient! https://t.co/8wpZI5OfFh

This axe possesses the ability to give players spin attacks. With it, mobs that have been defeated will explode and potentially deal damage to mobs nearby. It has more range than the average melee weapon, which is helpful.

In Minecraft Dungeons, axes are typically the most potent weapons, so this is a great choice.

