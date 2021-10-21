5 best unique weapons in Minecraft Dungeons 

Unique refers to a category of weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, and they are pretty good. There are several different unique weapons, but they're all very good. Players will often try to get these for their loadout or build because they're such high-quality weapons.

Unique weapons are special versions of normal weapon types that come already enchanted. This is in addition to the ones players can choose with their Enchantment Points.

Here are the five best unique weapons in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons: The 5 best unique weapons

5) Diamond Pickaxe

This weapon is a classic from Minecraft, where it is not really a weapon at all. The unique version of this diamond pickaxe is stronger and also gives players more emeralds, making it a strong option to level up with as these can be traded for better gear, weapons or artifacts.

The diamond pickaxe made it from the original to Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

4) Fangs of Frost

In Minecraft Dungeons, Fangs of Frost are dual-wield daggers that deal a substantial amount of damage. The damage alone is a strong reason why this is one of the best in its class. This unique weapon is designed for speedy attacks and has the unique freezing ability to slow down mobs when players find themselves in danger.

3) Sun's Grace

This mace has the ability to heal players and their teammates during a fight. It's also quite powerful, which helps offset the lack of speed. Its healing abilities are a prime reason why this unique weapon is so highly sought after.

2) Nameless Blade

The Nameless Blade's unique ability allows players to weaken enemy attacks. This is always extremely useful, but especially when dealing with bosses or minibosses. There are some intensely powerful mobs in the game, so this ability is extremely useful for players.

1) Grave Bane

This weapon has a much longer reach than most, making it a lot easier to fight mobs while keeping a safe distance and maintaining a good level of health.

The Grave Bane, arguably the best unique weapon in the game (Image via Mojang)

Its unique ability is essentially Smite, as it deals extra damage to undead mobs. Zombies and skeletons fall under that category and are pretty common, so this has a lot more use than other unique weapons.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

