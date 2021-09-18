How to get unique weapons in Minecraft Dungeons

Unique is a category of weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, and they are pretty good. There are several different unique weapons, but they're all very good. Players often try to obtain these for their avatar because they're so high quality.
There are a few different ways to obtain these weapons. They can come from level loot, merchants and more. Here's how to acquire them.
How to obtain unique Minecraft Dungeons weapons
Unique Weapons in Minecraft Dungeons are special versions of normal weapon archetypes that are already enchanted. This comes in addition to the ones players can choose with their Enchantment Points.
It's rare, but these weapons can come from standard mob drops, though this is the most uncommon way of obtaining them. If a player gets a unique weapon from a mob more than once or twice in a playthrough, they've gotten quite lucky.
Golden chests have a much better chance of dropping them, and the levels can be replayed and the chests opened again to keep trying for them. Big bosses are the best chance, though. The Nameless One in the Desert Temple and Heart of the Ender represent the best chance to drop unique weapons.
There are a few different categories of unique weapons:
- Unique Axe
- Cursed Axe
- Firebrand
- Highland Axe
- Whirlwind
- Unique Daggers
- Fangs of Frost
- Unique Gauntlets
- Fighter's Bindings
- Maulers
- Soul Fists
- Unique Glaives
- Grave Bane
- Venom Glaive
- Unique Hammers
- Hammer of Gravity
- Stormlander
- Unique Maces
- Flail
- Sun's Grace
- Unique Pickaxes
- Diamond Pickaxe
- Unique Scythes
- Frost Scythe
- Jailor's Scythe
- Unique Sickles
- Nightmare's Bite
- The Last Laugh
- Unique Spears
- Fortune Spear
- Whispering Spear
- Unique Swords
- Broadsword
- Dancer's Sword
- Dark Katana
- Diamond Sword
- Eternal Knife
- Hawkbrand
- Heartstealer
- Master's Katana
- Nameless Blade
- Truth Seeker
- Unique Bows
- Bonebow
- Bow of Lost Souls
- Elite Power Bow
- Guardian Bow
- Hunter's Promise
- Master's Bow
- Mechanical Shortbow
- Nocturnal Bow
- Purple Storm
- Red Snake
- Sabrewing
- The Green Menace
- The Pink Scoundrel
- Twin Bow
- Unique Crossbows
- Auto Crossbow
- Azure Seeker
- Butterfly Crossbow
- Doom Crossbow
- Feral Soul Crossbow
- Firebolt Thrower
- Harp Crossbow
- Lightning Harp Crossbow
- Slayer Crossbow
- The Slicer
- Voidcaller
