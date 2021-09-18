How to get unique weapons in Minecraft Dungeons

Unique is a category of weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, and they are pretty good. There are several different unique weapons, but they're all very good. Players often try to obtain these for their avatar because they're so high quality.

There are a few different ways to obtain these weapons. They can come from level loot, merchants and more. Here's how to acquire them.

How to obtain unique Minecraft Dungeons weapons

Unique Weapons in Minecraft Dungeons are special versions of normal weapon archetypes that are already enchanted. This comes in addition to the ones players can choose with their Enchantment Points.

It's rare, but these weapons can come from standard mob drops, though this is the most uncommon way of obtaining them. If a player gets a unique weapon from a mob more than once or twice in a playthrough, they've gotten quite lucky.

Golden chests have a much better chance of dropping them, and the levels can be replayed and the chests opened again to keep trying for them. Big bosses are the best chance, though. The Nameless One in the Desert Temple and Heart of the Ender represent the best chance to drop unique weapons.

Golden chests have a good chance to drop unique weapons (Image via Mojang)

There are a few different categories of unique weapons:

Unique Axe

Cursed Axe

Firebrand

Highland Axe

Whirlwind

Unique Daggers

Fangs of Frost

Unique Gauntlets

Fighter's Bindings

Maulers

Soul Fists

Unique Glaives

Grave Bane

Venom Glaive

Unique Hammers

Hammer of Gravity

Stormlander

Unique Maces

Flail

Sun's Grace

Unique Pickaxes

Diamond Pickaxe

Unique Scythes

Frost Scythe

Jailor's Scythe

Unique Sickles

Nightmare's Bite

The Last Laugh

Unique Spears

Fortune Spear

Whispering Spear

Unique Swords

Broadsword

Dancer's Sword

Dark Katana

Diamond Sword

Eternal Knife

Hawkbrand

Heartstealer

Master's Katana

Nameless Blade

Truth Seeker

Unique Bows

Bonebow

Bow of Lost Souls

Elite Power Bow

Guardian Bow

Hunter's Promise

Master's Bow

Mechanical Shortbow

Nocturnal Bow

Purple Storm

Red Snake

Sabrewing

The Green Menace

The Pink Scoundrel

Twin Bow

Unique Crossbows

Auto Crossbow

Azure Seeker

Butterfly Crossbow

Doom Crossbow

Feral Soul Crossbow

Firebolt Thrower

Harp Crossbow

Lightning Harp Crossbow

Slayer Crossbow

The Slicer

Voidcaller

There are plenty of unique weapons to use in Minecraft Dungeons. For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

