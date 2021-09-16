5 best Minecraft Dungeons melee weapons in 2021

In Minecraft Dungeons, players will have to fight against a wide variety of monsters, mini-bosses and bosses. To overcome difficult encounters, they need to choose their weapons wisely.

In Minecraft Dungeons, players have a choice between melee and ranged weapons. The game has more melee weapons than ranged ones. While both are necessary, this article focuses on some of the best melee weapons players can use.

Minecraft Dungeons melee weapons that offer players the best advantage

5) Diamond Sword

The Diamond Sword is the most iconic weapon in Minecraft, and the same can also be obtained in Minecraft Dungeons. It is a unique variant of the Sword. As this weapon is unique, players can add the Sharpness enchantment for free to their Diamond Sword.

At power level 108, the Diamond Sword can reach a maximum damage of 1,904. Players have a chance to get the sword by defeating the Grim Guardian in Minecraft Dungeons. It can also be acquired by trading with either a luxury merchant or a piglin merchant. It is also found at the following locations:

Creeper Woods

Creepy Crypt

Pumpkin Pastures

4) Fangs of Frost

Fangs of Frost is a unique variant of the Dagger and comes with the Freezing enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons. When it comes to attacking strength, this melee weapon may fall short. However, with its fast attacking speed and dual-wielding ability, players can quickly dish out severe damage.

Fangs of Frost reduces the enemy's movement speed with the Freezing enchantment. Players have a chance to get this excellent dagger by defeating The Tiny Scourge. They can also get it by trading with a luxury merchant, mystery merchant or a piglin merchant. The dagger is also found at the following locations:

Soggy Swamp

Soggy Cave

Redstone Mines

3) Whispering Spear

The Whispering Spear is one of the most stunning weapons in Minecraft Dungeons. It not only looks amazing, but it is also great for melee combat. It was introduced in the Minecraft Dungeons DLC, Jungle Awakens.

The Whispering Spear is a unique variant of the Spear and comes with a special enchantment called Echo. Players may get this weapon by defeating the Pestilent Conjurer. This weapon can also be obtained by trading with a luxury merchant, mystery merchant or a piglin merchant. The spear is also found at the following locations:

Creeper Woods (Apocalypse)

Underhalls (Apocalypse)

Overgrown Temple (Apocalypse, DLC)

Colossal Rampart (Apocalypse, DLC)

Nether Wastes (Daily Trials) (DLC)

2) Cursed Axe

The Cursed Axe is a unique variant of the Double Axe, which was added to the Minecraft Dungeons DLC, Jungle Awakens. This melee weapon comes with the Exploding enchantment. When a player defeats a mob with the Cursed Axe, the mob will explode and deal damage to other mobs around it.

Players can get it by defeating the Abominable Weaver. Like other weapons, it is also obtainable by trading with a luxury merchant or a piglin merchant. The axe is also found in the following areas:

Soggy Swamp (Apocalypse)

Soggy Cave (Apocalypse)

Dingy Jungle (Apocalypse, DLC)

Windswept Peaks (Apocalypse, DLC)

1) Hawkbrand

Like the Diamond Sword, Hawkbrand is also a unique variant of the Sword. It comes with the Critical Hit enchantment, which increases the chance for a critical strike by 10%. Players can get this weapon by defeating the Grim Guardian.

It is also obtainable by trading with a luxury merchant, mystery merchant or a piglin merchant. Players can also find it at:

Creeper Woods

Creepy Crypt

Pumpkin Pastures

Nether Wastes (DLC)

It is an excellent melee weapon for beginners, as they can find it early in the game with some grind. Critical Hit will help them deal more damage right from the start.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for latest Minecraft videos!

Edited by Sabine Algur