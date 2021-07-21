What is the best weapon to use in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons, released in 2020, represents Mojang's first real foray into anything that isn't standard Minecraft. Sure, they have the Minecraft Story Mode game, but that isn't really the same.

However, in May of 2020, Mojang finally released something different. Instead of just releasing new updates for Minecraft, which they continue to do, they released a new game, which is similar to Minecraft.

Minecraft Dungeons is a role playing dungeon crawler game and takes a lot of elements from Minecraft. The game has players fighting off mobs and moving through a small level to get to the end.

There are rewards and other things on each level, but the point is to make it to the end and move on to the next level. Each level does get a bit harder than the last, and some of the final levels are quite challenging. Here are the best weapons to get in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons Weapons

In Minecraft Dungeons, players can earn, craft and even upgrade their weapons. Unlike Minecraft, there's a lot more weapon options. Rather than just a sword, trident and an ax (and pickaxe in certain circumstances), there are plenty of different options for Minecraft Dungeons players.

There are so many different weapon options Minecraft Dungeons offers including sickles, swords, spears, daggers, hammers, maces, gauntlets, whips, pickaxes, cutlasses, claymores, scythes, axes, knives and glaives.

Mace. Image via GameWith

Some of these weapons naturally do a lot more melee damage than others. The venom glaive can do up to 2195 melee damage. The soul knife does almost 2100 while a cursed axe will do just over 200.

A Jailor's Scythe will do 1128 and the Heartstealer (claymore) does up to 3242. The vine whip can do almost 2500 damage while the Last Laugh Sickle does nearly 1500.

These are the strongest weapons in terms of melee damage. Based on those numbers, the Heartstealer is the overwhelming favorite for the strongest weapon in Minecraft dungeons, with the venom glaive and the vine whip being a close second.

The Heartstealer. Image via Windows Central

