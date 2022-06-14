How to fix 'unable to verify game ownership' in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is an excellent game. Mojang's first real venture outside of Minecraft was quite successful. The gameplay, the new seasonal model and the fact that the developers used highly requested but still absent Minecraft mobs and items (emerald armor) was well lauded. It was a big success and partly why Mojang decided to venture out and try again with Minecraft Legends.

However, for all its wonderful features and devoted player base, it is not a perfect game. Glitches and bugs come into play and can be difficult to get rid of.

One error that Minecraft Dungeons players routinely run into is "unable to verify game ownership," which is often attributed to those playing the game without owning it. It does show up at incorrect times, though. Here's what one can do if this error pops up and how they can try to fix it.

Unable to verify game ownership: What to do for the common Minecraft Dungeons error message

Minecraft Dungeons has errors and will probably have more as long as it is played. Mojang sends out patches and updates to fix issues, but sometimes they don't work.

However, right now, there's no permanent fix from Mojang for this particular issue. It will persist even if players find a way to alleviate the problem right now.

The first way to try and troubleshoot it is to check for updates. If the game isn't completely up to date, players might have trouble with different things, including game ownership.

This varies by platform. On consoles like Xbox or Nintendo Switch, the updates may automatically be installed. Switch users are often prompted to run the update before they can open the game.

Xbox and PlayStation users can check their updates page. Here's how to do it on a computer:

Click Start. Navigate to Settings. Click on the Update and Security tab. Click to download the update if there is one.

The second troubleshooting method is to delete and reinstall the game. Game ownership is tracked by the console. Even though some consoles, like Xbox, have game sharing capabilities, game ownership is important.

Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

Deleting and reinstalling it is pretty much the same on any platform. The store will have it after deletion and if players truly own the game, then they'll have no trouble reinstalling it. If not, they may need to purchase it.

Minecraft Dungeons players can also use the the tried and true method of restarting the game or device. Sometimes devices get glitchy and need to be turned off for a minute to recalibrate. The same can be said for a game or application.

These issues are not guaranteed fixes and may not work at all. Much of the troubleshooting with technical issues is just trial and error and sometimes, it will work.

If the issue persists, contacting Mojang or waiting for an official update/patch may be the only path forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far