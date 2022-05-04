How to beat the Nameless One in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons features a large roster of hostile mobs that are arguably more fearsome than those in Minecraft. Mojang took the classics and made them more dangerous while adding several new ones to the mix. While the game features varying degrees of difficulty, hostile mobs are a big part of the game regardless.

The Nameless One (similar to the Necromancer), also known as the Nameless King, is one of the most challenging mobs in the entire game. He poses a challenge for players of almost any skill level. Here are a few tips to beat him.

Minecraft Dungeons tips: Defeating the Nameless One

The Nameless One can spawn in two locations as the boss: the Desert Temple and the Tower. Here's what players need to remember in order to defeat it.

Evasion is key with this boss. The Nameless One has damaging spells that players will need to evade in order to stay alive.

The most common attack the Nameless One uses is a green blast that fires about five times in succession. This can deal a lot of damage, so Minecraft Dungeons gamers need to strafe from side to side instead of up and down. They also need to keep their distance to provide time to move.

The most dangerous attack it possesses is one in which the Nameless One clones itself and has all five versions of itself attack the player. Players need to get outside that circle when this happens and start rapidly firing at them.

Clones of the Nameless One (Image via Mojang)

Once they hit the real one, the clones will disappear. Healing items are imperative with the Nameless One. The damage it deals can be so severe that a few good hits will knock players out. Aside from normal healing items, Minecraft Dungeons players need to bring anything and everything they can.

Summoning helpful mobs is also a useful tactic. In this case, helpful mobs can damage clones or lure attacks in their direction to take some of the heat off the hero. The final tip is that range is key.

It's nearly impossible to fight the Nameless One up close. It's also very helpful to keep at a distance to stay alive and wait for healing items to kick in. Having good ranged weapons can be the difference between winning and losing when fighting the Nameless One.

There's nothing that can guarantee a win against any Minecraft Dungeons boss, but these tips will help a lot.

Edited by Danyal Arabi