Where is the blacksmith in Minecraft Dungeons (2022)

There are several merchants in Minecraft Dungeons. They serve to provide players with items for a price. Each merchant must be rescued from a particular level before they will even show up in the camp with wares to peddle.

Each merchant has a different feature, making them all fairly unique and giving them something to offer that makes them necessary.

One of the most useful merchants in the game is the Blacksmith. This merchant originally functioned like the Mystery Merchant, who can give players somewhat random items. Now, it does something entirely different.

Before players can use it, though, they need to rescue it. Here's how to do that and access it afterward.

Minecraft Dungeons Blacksmith: A complete guide

For Minecraft Dungeons players to get the Blacksmith in their camp, they must first rescue it from the Arch-Illager, the main boss of the entire game. This can be done in Redstone Mines, the fifth level of the game.

Redstone Mines (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

In this level, the Blacksmith will look different from its in-camp appearance. In the mines, it will have its mask up and look a lot like its counterpart from Minecraft. However, when it arrives at the camp, the mask will go down and the design will be slightly different.

Unfortunately, there's no specific spot where players can go to to find and free the Blacksmith. It doesn't have a static spawn, meaning it can actually spawn almost anywhere in the level.

Once players do find the Blacksmith, they can liberate it. The mob will subsequently venture into camp. After that, its services will be available to players. Following the Creeping Winter update, the Blacksmith received a major overhaul.

Initially, it gave players a random item, as mentioned above. Following the update, one could use the Blacksmith to upgrade their gear. They could argue that the function it serves now is much more useful than before.

The Blacksmith is pretty easy to find in camp. Players can enter the location with all the merchants and turn to the right. The Blacksmith will be across from the Mission Select location.

Camp setting (Image via 04AM on YouTube)

It is also beside the Gift Wrapper. Minecraft Dungeons players can walk up to the Blacksmith and hire its services immediately after releasing it and leaving the Redstone Mines. Luxury Merchant, Piglin Merchant and others will be found in this location as well.

