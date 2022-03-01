4 things you probably didn't know about Blacksmith Merchant in Minecraft Dungeons

There are six total merchants in Minecraft Dungeons. Players can take advantage of the services of the Mystery Merchant, the Piglin Merchant (Flames of the Nether DLC), the Luxury Merchant, the Village Merchant, the Giftwrapping Merchant, and the Blacksmith Merchant.

The Blacksmith Merchant is the first one users usually unlock and is the most frequently used of the six.

Fun facts about Blacksmith Merchant in Minecraft Dungeons

4) Villager design

The armorer villager (Image via JaceH555/YouTube)

Before the merchant can be accessed in camp, it must be rescued from the Redstone Mines level. When gamers rescue it, they may recognize it from vanilla Minecraft since it is modeled precisely like an armorer villager.

However, when it is rescued and shows up in camp, the design changes. There, it will have the mask down over its eyes, which will be glowing purple. This is noticeable when players are on the Blacksmith's menu.

3) Mystery Merchant

Mystery Merchant does what the Blacksmith used to (Image via Windows Central)

Gamers who have unlocked all six merchants are probably familiar with what each does. The Mystery Merchant, for example, gives them items. What players may not know is that this was the Blacksmith's role initially.

Before the Creeping Winter update, the Blacksmith gave items instead of upgrading them, which is a very valuable role in the game.

2) Personality traits

Each merchant has a different personality. That doesn't technically impact the game, but they are different from each other in more ways than just their role.

In a tweet from Minecraft Dungeons, the Blacksmith villager is described as patient and dedicated.

1) Original location

The Blacksmith is always found in Redstone Mines. This is where users have to go to free it and unlock the precious services it provides. However, this was not always the case.

Prior to the Creeping Winter update, the Blacksmith was unlocked by completing the Creeper Woods level.

