How to get blacksmith in Minecraft Dungeons

The blacksmith was the primary merchant in Minecraft Dungeons when it was initially released. Now, there are several different merchants, and the blacksmith plays different roles in Minecraft Dungeons, thanks to several updates and DLC releases. Still, the blacksmith is the first merchant that players can unlock and which is still very important.

Getting the blacksmith will happen naturally as players go on through the game, but they can pointedly go after rescuing him to speed up the process a little bit. Either way, here's how to get the blacksmith in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons: Blacksmith complete guide

Players can now find the Blacksmith in the Redstone Mines. Since the Creeping Winter update to Minecraft Dungeons, the Blacksmith (which is essentially a villager) can no longer be unlocked by completing Creeper Woods, which was initially the way to rescue the blacksmith and send him to camp.

Players will need to play Redstone Mines and go through the entire level. The Blacksmith won't be found near or at the beginning. Near the end of the level, players will find the Blacksmith in a cage to the right of the exit. If players miss it, they'll have to redo the level entirely.

Minecraft Dungeons players can simply interact with the cage to free the Blacksmith merchant and unlock him. After that, he will appear in the camp, which is where he will be found for the rest of the game.

The Blacksmith will show up at camp at a booth once he is saved. Image via Mojang

The Blacksmith remains one of the most important merchants in Minecraft Dungeons. He is the merchant that will upgrade the player's items.

To upgrade an item, players must pay the Blacksmith with Emeralds. As the power of the item increases, so will the price. The minimum will be 80 emeralds, so it's certainly not cheap.

The Blacksmith merchant also sells items, though his primary and most useful role is to upgrade items. He sells items for emeralds as well, as they are the in-game currency for everyone except the Piglin merchant.

